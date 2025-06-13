Mississippi State adds RHP from The Citadel in the transfer portal
Mississippi State has received the seventh transfer portal commitment of the Brian O’Connor era in Starkville.
Right-handed pitcher Maddox Webb committed to the Bulldogs on Friday, about an hour before the first pitch of the 2025 College World Series.
Webb pitched the last two seasons at The Citadel, mostly as a relief pitcher (just one career start). Last season he pitched in 55.2 innings and posted a 4.04 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 34 walks.
In 2024 as a freshman, Webb made 22 appearances, compiling a 5.18 ERA in 24.1 innings of work and recorded 22 strikeouts and 21 walks.
He’s the second pitcher to commit to Mississippi State from the transfer portal, joining Tomas Valincius who followed O’Connor from Virginia. Webb is the No. 105-rated player by 64 Analytics.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen
RHP Kevin Mannell
LHP Robert Fortenberry
LHP Luke Dotson
LHP Bradley Loftin
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
RHP Stone Simmons
RHP Chase Hungate
INF Hunter Hines
INF Sawyer Reeves