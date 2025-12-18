Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 16
The end of the NFL regular season is quickly approaching. Some teams are fighting for a playoff spot, while others already know when their offseason starts.
And there's a very good chance at least one former Mississippi State player will be on the NFC's No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs.
The winner of Thursday night's game between the Rams and Seahawks will be in the driver's seat for the top spot in the NFC. Both teams feature at least one Bulldog in a starting role.
However, we'll only see one on the field Thursday night. Seahawks' starting tackle Charles Cross has been ruled out for the Week 16 contest after suffering a hamstring injury on last week's game-winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts. (Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is a starting defender for the Rams.)
Here's when you can catch all of the Mississippi State alumni in NFL action this week:
Thursday
Los Angeles Rams (11-3) at Seattle Seahawks (11-3) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had six tackles and a pass deflection in a 41-34 win against the Lions.
Season: 39 tackles (27 solo), 1 FF, 15 PD, 3 INT
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played 59 offensive snaps and 6 special teams snaps in an 18-16 win against the Colts.
Season: 14 GS
Saturday
Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) at Washington Commanders (4-10) | 4 p.m. | FOX
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass defended in a 29-21 win against the Giants.
Season: 9 GP, 16 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PD
Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) at Chicago Bears (10-4) | 7:20 p.m. | FOX
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat had one tackle in a 31-3 win against the Browns.
Season: 39 tackles, 12 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 5 PD
Sunday
Buffalo Bills (10-4) at Cleveland Browns (3-11) | Noon | CBS
Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) at Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1) | Noon | FOX
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 23 of 38 passes for 294 yards and no interceptions in a 34-26 loss to the Vikings.
Season: 357 of 522, 3,931 yards, 26 TD, 10 INT; 45 runs, 140 yards, 2 TD
Kansas City Chiefs (6-8) at Tennessee Titans (2-12) | Noon | CBS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Had two quarterback hits in a 16-13 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 17 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PD
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and a one-yard touchdown reception.
Season: 55 tackles, 14 TFL, 9 sacks, 8 QBH, 1 FF, 1 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD
Cincinnati Bengals (4-10) at Miami Dolphins (6-8) | Noon | CBS
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Had one tackle in a 28-15 loss to the Steelers.
Season: 12 GP, 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) at Carolina Panthers (7-7) | Noon | FOX
J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: Added to the active roster last week and recorded one tackle in a 29-28 loss to the Falcons.
Season: 2 GP, 1 tackle
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) at Denver Broncos (12-2) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 104 yards (52 ypp) with a long of 57 yards in a 48-20 win against the Jets.
Season: 49 punts, 2,301 yards, 47 avg., long 63, 16 IN20
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) at Detroit Lions (8-6) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat had one tackle in a 41-34 loss to the Rams.
Season: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD
Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) at Houston Texans (9-5) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson had one tackle in a 31-0 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 8 tackles
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Had one tackle, a tackle for a loss and one sack in a 40-20 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 6 tackles, 2 tackle for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Injured Bulldogs
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
