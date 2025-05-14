Mississippi State announces starting pitchers for final SEC series
Legendary baseball coach Joe Torre once said, “baseball is a team sport played by individuals for themselves.”
It’s a great description of baseball because it is a team sport. But the team wins based on what individual players do in their moment in the spotlight. Whether that’s at the plate, in the field, or on the mound, what a player does is rarely impacted by what a teammate does in the moment they’re swinging a bat, making a throw, or catching a ball.
No individual spends more time in that spotlight than a starting pitcher, which also means they have a large, direct impact on the game’s outcome. If a starting pitcher lasts eight innings, gives up a run or two on a few hits and strikes out about 10 batters, that pitcher’s team will win more times than not. But if a pitcher gives up a bunch of runs and hits in only two or three innings of work, that team’s probably going to lose.
It's a big impact what the starting pitcher can do. Which brings us to Evan Siary, whose impact Friday night against Ole Miss left a large crater on the college baseball landscape.
Siary walked onto the mound against his team’s archrival, less than an hour after a 10-4 loss, and completely shut down the Rebels, striking out a career-high 15 batters in the process. It was the type of performance that sparks a team into more than just one win and leads to a ton of weekly awards.
The right-handed pitcher from Starkville Academy (MS) was named SEC Pitcher of the Week, Player of the Week by the Golden Spikes Award and, the latest, National Pitcher of the Week by Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Hard to argue against Siary’s impact for the Bulldogs last weekend. Now, we turn our attention to the final SEC series of the season and the question is: who will have the game-changing, series-defining impact on the mound this week?
No one knows, but we do know the starting pitchers for Mississippi State. (Note: Missouri starting pitchers are predicted starters. We'll update this when the official announcement is made.)
Mississippi State at Missouri Starting Pitchers
Game One
LHP Brady Kehlenbrink (0-4, 9.68 ERA, 36 SO, 19 BB, 33 ER, .287 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (5-3, 4.38 ERA, 72 IP, 100 SO, 21 BB, 35 ER, .225 b/avg.)
Game Two
RHP Sam Horn (0-1, 5.87 ERA, 7.2 IP, 12 SO, 3 BB, 5 ER, .179 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (2-1, 4.06 ERA, 44.1 IP, 57 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .243 b/avg.)
Game Three
LHP Wil Libbert (3-3, 5.85 ERA, 47.2 IP, 52 SO, 30 BB, 31 ER, .254 b/avg.) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (5-5, 6.23 ERA, 47.2 IP, 59 SO, 24 BB, 33 ER, .261 b/avg.)
Notable Bullpen Arms
Missouri
LHP Ian Lohse (0-4, 6.48 ERA, 33.1 IP, 42 SO, 14 BB, 24 ER, .239 b/avg.)
RHP Kaden Jacobi (2-6, 9.47 ERA, 44.2 IP, 47 SO, 23 BB, 47 ER, .317 b/avg.)
LHP Kadden Drew (3-1, 6.09 ERA, 34 IP, 26 SO, 13 BB, 23 ER, .300 b/avg.)
RHP Xavier Lovett (2-2, 2 SV, 6.17 ERA, 42.1 IP, 32 SO, 22 BB, 29 ER, .263 b/avg.)
RHP PJ Green (1-3, 1 SV, 6.66 ERA, 25.2 IP, 14 SO, 26 BB, 19 ER, .286 b/avg.)
RHP Brock Lucas (1-4, 8.81 ERA, 47 IP, 51 SO, 28 BB, 46 ER, .324 b/avg.)
Mississippi State Bulldogs
RHP Noah Sullivan (0-0, 1.96 ERA, 18.1 IP, 15 SO, 3 BB, 4 ER, .246 b/avg.)
LHP Luke Dotson (1-1, 2.79 ERA, 19.1 IP, 25 SO, 11 B, 6 ER, .206 b/avg.)
RHP Ryan McPherson (4-0, 3.13 ERA, 31.2 IP, 48 SO, 11 BB, 11 ER, .179 b/avg.)
RHP Stone Simmons (3-2, 4.91 ERA, 29.1 IP, 39 SO, 12 BB, 16 ER, .265 b/avg.)
RHP Ben Davis (2-2, 4.30 ERA, 46 IP, 52 SO, 20 BB, 22 ER, .243 b/avg.)
RHP Nate Williams (1-3, 4.88 ERA, 24 IP, 47 SO, 9 BB, 5 ER, .153 b/avg.)