Mississippi State Baseball Alum Named MLB Gold Glove Award Finalist

Former Bulldog slugger Nathaniel Lowe has once again showed why he's one of the best first basemen in the Major Leagues.

Rich Cirminiello

Sep 8, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first base Nathaniel Lowe (30) makes the put out at first base against Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Starkville continues to be a fertile pipeline to Major League Baseball.

Former Bulldog slugger Nathaniel Lowe has been named a Gold Glove Award finalist for American League first basemen. The Texas Ranger is no stranger to the honor, having won the award a year ago.

Lowe started 135 games at first base this season, sporting a .995 fielding percentage and an ultimate zone rating of 2.2. UZR is a sabermetric statistic that measures a player's defensive performance in terms of how many runs he saved his team.

The 29-year-old Marietta, Ga. native spent the 2016 season at Mississippi State after playing one year apiece at Mercer University and St. Johns River State College.

In his one season in Starkville, Lowe hit .348 and sported a .996 fielding percentage to earn Second Team All-American honors.

In 2016, Lowe was selected in the 13th round of the MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays and made his Major League debut in 2019. In 2020, he was traded to the Texas Rangers, where he's played ever since.

As a Ranger, Lowe received the Silver Slugger Award for American League first basemen in 2022 and was a World Series champion in 2023.

This year's Golden Glove winners will be revealed on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

