Mississippi State Baseball Steals 2028 Slugger From Oregon and Notre Dame

Mississippi State baseball is continuing to build for the future, and head coach Brian O'Connor has gone all the way to the Pacific Northwest to secure another important recruiting commitment. The Bulldogs have landed 2028 outfielder Ben Byeman, a Washington native who chose Mississippi State over Oregon and Notre Dame.

The commitment adds another promising prospect to Mississippi State's 2028 recruiting class as O'Connor and his coaching staff work to keep the program among college baseball's elite. Despite being thousands of miles from Starkville, Byeman found plenty of reasons to make the Bulldogs his future home.

June 8, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs team members celebrate a run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Vanderbilt Commodores at the NCAA Super Regional at Hawkins Field. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Beats Oregon and Notre Dame for Ben Byeman

Byeman announced his commitment to Mississippi State on X, expressing his gratitude to the coaching staff for believing in his potential.

"I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Mississippi State University," Byeman posted. "I'd like to thank Coach O'Connor, Coach Kirby, and Coach Mac for believing in me and giving me this opportunity!"

The commitment is notable because Mississippi State beat out two established programs, Oregon and Notre Dame, for the Washington prospect's services.

Byeman is the eighth commitment in the Bulldogs' 2028 recruiting class, giving the coaching staff another building block as it prepares for future seasons. The 6-foot, 205-pound left-handed hitter attends Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Washington.

Although Byeman does not currently have a Perfect Game ranking, his commitment reflects Mississippi State's continued willingness to recruit talent nationally rather than limit its search to the Southeast.

Brian O'Connor and His Staff Make a Strong Impression

Mississippi State's facilities undoubtedly helped make an impression during Byeman's visit, but the coaching staff ultimately played a significant role in his decision.

Dudy Noble Field is widely recognized as one of college baseball's premier venues, offering an atmosphere and tradition that few programs can match. The Bulldogs also boast impressive training resources, including a dedicated hitting lab and modern locker room facilities.

Those amenities give recruits a glimpse of the resources available to help them develop throughout their college careers.

However, the opportunity to work with O'Connor and his staff appears to have been especially important. O'Connor arrived in Starkville with accomplished coaching praise and recognition, including a national championship at Virginia and multiple trips to the College World Series.

Hitting coach Kevin McMullan also played a key role in the recruitment. Having worked alongside O'Connor throughout his coaching career, McMullan has been instrumental in helping establish the program's direction and recruiting identity.

Byeman's decision suggests the Bulldogs' coaching staff is already making an impression on prospects in the 2028 class.

Mississippi State head coach Brian O'Connor celebrates after infielder Ace Reese (3) hit a home run, allowing himself and Gehrig Frei (34), who was on first base, to score during the NCAA Tournament regional final against Louisiana at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss., on Sunday, May 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Baseball Continues Building for the Future

The Bulldogs' pursuit of future talent comes as the current team approaches the end of its fall baseball schedule. Mississippi State is preparing for its final fall scrimmage against Little Rock while continuing to strengthen its future recruiting classes.

The program has already added considerable talent to its 2027 class, and Byeman's commitment gives the 2028 group additional momentum.

Landing a prospect from Washington over programs such as Oregon and Notre Dame also highlights the national reach Mississippi State hopes to maintain under O'Connor.

As the Bulldogs continue recruiting, Byeman represents another opportunity to develop a young player into a contributor at one of college baseball's most passionate programs.

And for a recruit traveling from the Pacific Northwest to Starkville, the combination of facilities, coaching and baseball tradition proved difficult to overlook.

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