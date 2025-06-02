Mississippi State hires Brian O’Connor as coach from Virginia
STARKVILLE, Miss. — In what wasn't exactly a secret, Mississippi State within minutes of the Bulldogs' getting eliminated from the NCAA Regional in Tallahasssee, Fla., they hired a new baseball coach.
As we said right after State pulled the plug on Chris Lemonis as coach, they tabbed Virginia coach Brian O'Connor as the next head coach.
It was announced officially on HailState.com. As a result, the Bulldogs moved the entire SEC even higher in the pecking order of toughness among conferences.
O’Connor’s arrival follows the departure of Lemonis, who was let go after seven seasons.
Interim coach Justin Parker had guided the Bulldogs through the 2025 postseason, but Athletic Director Zac Selmon made a bold move to secure O’Connor’s services.
The hire signals Mississippi State’s intent to return to the upper tier of college baseball after a challenging four-year stretch since their 2021 national championship.
O’Connor’s resume is among the most impressive in the sport.
At Virginia, he compiled a 904–385–2 record, including 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, nine Super Regionals, seven College World Series trips, and the 2015 national championship.
His teams also reached the national title series twice and won two ACC regular season and tournament championships.
Under his leadership, Virginia became a consistent national contender, producing 13 first-round MLB draft picks and 11 First-Team All-Americans.
O’Connor joins a select group of coaches who have left a national championship-winning program for another high-profile job.
According to 247Sports, he becomes just the fifth coach since 1947 to make such a move, following in the footsteps of legends like Augie Garrido and Andy Lopez
Historically, coaches of O’Connor’s caliber rarely leave programs they’ve built into winners, making this move especially notable.
There was talk when this first came among some Bulldogs' supporters that O'Connor was interested from the beginning.
That was reportedly due to some changes in the administration at Virginia and O'Connor looking for a different big-time program.
He gets that at Mississippi State.
O’Connor’s impact on Virginia baseball is unparalleled. When he arrived in Charlottesville in 2003, the Cavaliers had reached just three NCAA Tournaments and never advanced past a Regional.
Under his guidance, Virginia became a perennial contender, hosting NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals, and drawing record crowds to Disharoon Park.
In 2015, he led the Cavaliers to their first-ever national championship, a crowning achievement for both the program and the ACC.
“I want to thank each of you for your dedication, tireless work and loyalty during our time together," O'Connor wrote to his team. "You and the many players before you have made Virginia baseball what it is, as you have heard me say before — it is the players that make the program what it is.”
“I have chosen to accept this opportunity because I need a new challenge and am excited about this next chapter of my life,” he said.
He will be joined in Starkville by key members of his Virginia staff, including associate coach Kevin McMullan and assistant coach Matt Kirby.
Mississippi State, a program with a storied history — 41 Regional appearances, 12 College World Series trips, and the 2021 national title — seeks a return to consistent national relevance.
The Bulldogs finished the 2025 season 36–23, falling to Florida State in the Tallahassee Regional final.
O’Connor’s track record of developing talent and building winning cultures makes him a strong fit for a program eager to reclaim its place among the nation’s elite.
As O’Connor settles into his new role, he is expected to remain hands-on with pitching, his area of expertise, while also hiring a new pitching coach soon.
