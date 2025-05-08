Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State, Ole Miss announce starting pitchers for rivalry series

The Bulldogs and Rebels are going with the starting pitchers that have gotten them to this point in the season, but also have midweek starters available.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs' Evan Siary (12) pitches as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025.
Neither Mississippi State or No. 24 Ole Miss had midweek games to play giving both sides enough time to rest and have their entire pitching staffs available for this weekend.

However, when something isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it.

The Bulldogs (29-19, 10-14 SEC) and Rebels (33-15, 13-11 SEC) will continue to implement the starting pitcher rotations that got them to this point in the season, with the added bonus of their midweek starters also being available.

Here’s a breakdown of the starting pitchers for Mississippi State and Ole Miss this weekend, as well as some of their key bullpen pitchers:

Game One

LHP Hunter Elliot (6-3, 3.71 ERA, 60.2 IP, 71 SO, 31 BB, 25 ER, .200 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (5-2, 3.90 ERA, 67 IP, 93 SO, 18 BB, 29 ER, .220 b/avg.)

Game Two

RHP Riley Maddox (5-4, 5.80 ERA, 49.2 IP, 49 SO, 21 BB, 25 ER, .269 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (1-1, 4.95 ERA, 36.1 IP, 42 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .229 b/avg.)

Game Three

RHP Mason Nichols (3-1, 5.40 ERA, 43.1 IP, 45 SO, 18 BB, 26 ER, .266 b/avg.) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (4-5, 6.75 ERA, 42.2 IP, 52 SO, 18 BB, 32 ER, .271 b/avg.)

Notable Bullpen Pitchers

Mississippi State

  • RHP Noah Sullivan (0-0, 1.96 ERA, 18.1 IP, 15 SO, 3 BB, 4 ER, .246 b/avg.)
  • LHP Luke Dotson (1-1, 2 SV, 2.50 ERA, 18 IP, 23 SO, 10 BB, 5 ER, .197 b/avg.)
  • RHP Ryan McPherson (4-0, 1 SV, 3.23 ERA, 30.2 IP, 48 SO, 10 BB, 11 ER, .183 b/avg.)
  • RHP Stone Simmons (3-2, 2 SV, 4.72 ERA, 26.2 IP, 37 SO, 10 BB, 14 ER, .280 b/avg.)\
  • RHP Ben Davis (2-2, 1 SV, 4.23 ERA, 44.2 IP, 50 SO, 17 BB, 21 ER, .243 b/avg.)\
  • RHP Nate Williams (1-3, 4.37 ERA, 22.2 IP, 47 SO, 8 BB, 11 ER, .148 b/avg.)

Ole Miss

  • RHP Cade Townsend (1-0, 7.03 ERA, 24.1 IP, 35 SO, 13 BB, 19 ER, .225 b/avg.)
  • RHP Mason Morris (4-1, 1 SV, 2.72 ERA, 39.2 IP, 59 SO, 17 BB, 12 ER, .196 b/avg.)
  • RHP Connor Spencer (0-1, 4 SV, 0.56 ERA, 16 IP, 18 SO, 8 BB, 1 ER, .127 b/avg.)
  • RHP Will McCausland (2-0, 2 SV, 4.91 ERA, 33 IP, 43 SO, 6 BB, 18ER, .262 b/avg.)
  • LHP Gunnar Dennis (2-1, 3.72 ERA, 19.1 IP, 21 SO, 11 BB, 8 ER, .284 b/avg.)

