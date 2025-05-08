Mississippi State, Ole Miss announce starting pitchers for rivalry series
Neither Mississippi State or No. 24 Ole Miss had midweek games to play giving both sides enough time to rest and have their entire pitching staffs available for this weekend.
However, when something isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it.
The Bulldogs (29-19, 10-14 SEC) and Rebels (33-15, 13-11 SEC) will continue to implement the starting pitcher rotations that got them to this point in the season, with the added bonus of their midweek starters also being available.
Here’s a breakdown of the starting pitchers for Mississippi State and Ole Miss this weekend, as well as some of their key bullpen pitchers:
Game One
LHP Hunter Elliot (6-3, 3.71 ERA, 60.2 IP, 71 SO, 31 BB, 25 ER, .200 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (5-2, 3.90 ERA, 67 IP, 93 SO, 18 BB, 29 ER, .220 b/avg.)
Game Two
RHP Riley Maddox (5-4, 5.80 ERA, 49.2 IP, 49 SO, 21 BB, 25 ER, .269 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (1-1, 4.95 ERA, 36.1 IP, 42 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .229 b/avg.)
Game Three
RHP Mason Nichols (3-1, 5.40 ERA, 43.1 IP, 45 SO, 18 BB, 26 ER, .266 b/avg.) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (4-5, 6.75 ERA, 42.2 IP, 52 SO, 18 BB, 32 ER, .271 b/avg.)
Notable Bullpen Pitchers
Mississippi State
- RHP Noah Sullivan (0-0, 1.96 ERA, 18.1 IP, 15 SO, 3 BB, 4 ER, .246 b/avg.)
- LHP Luke Dotson (1-1, 2 SV, 2.50 ERA, 18 IP, 23 SO, 10 BB, 5 ER, .197 b/avg.)
- RHP Ryan McPherson (4-0, 1 SV, 3.23 ERA, 30.2 IP, 48 SO, 10 BB, 11 ER, .183 b/avg.)
- RHP Stone Simmons (3-2, 2 SV, 4.72 ERA, 26.2 IP, 37 SO, 10 BB, 14 ER, .280 b/avg.)\
- RHP Ben Davis (2-2, 1 SV, 4.23 ERA, 44.2 IP, 50 SO, 17 BB, 21 ER, .243 b/avg.)\
- RHP Nate Williams (1-3, 4.37 ERA, 22.2 IP, 47 SO, 8 BB, 11 ER, .148 b/avg.)
Ole Miss
- RHP Cade Townsend (1-0, 7.03 ERA, 24.1 IP, 35 SO, 13 BB, 19 ER, .225 b/avg.)
- RHP Mason Morris (4-1, 1 SV, 2.72 ERA, 39.2 IP, 59 SO, 17 BB, 12 ER, .196 b/avg.)
- RHP Connor Spencer (0-1, 4 SV, 0.56 ERA, 16 IP, 18 SO, 8 BB, 1 ER, .127 b/avg.)
- RHP Will McCausland (2-0, 2 SV, 4.91 ERA, 33 IP, 43 SO, 6 BB, 18ER, .262 b/avg.)
- LHP Gunnar Dennis (2-1, 3.72 ERA, 19.1 IP, 21 SO, 11 BB, 8 ER, .284 b/avg.)