MSU Guard Josh Hubbard Shines In Big Win Over No. 7 Texas A&M
Josh Hubbard showed up in a big way for No.21 Mississippi State Basketball on Tuesday. Hubbard led the charge for the Bulldogs with a team-high 25 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Hubbard's nineth 20+ point game of season came at crucial time for Mississippi State as it picked up a 70-54 win in Humphrey Coliseum over No. 7 Texas A&M.
Hubbard did it all in the 16-point upset win over the Aggies. In his team-high 35 minutes played, he added four assists and four steals that came in big-time moments for the Bulldogs.
His leadership, play-making ability and pace of play makes this Mississippi State team dangerous with March right around the corner.
Claudell Harris Jr. also had a big game for the Bulldogs. Coming off the bench he scored 15 points shooting 5-for10 from the field and 4-for-8 from three in 21 minutes.
Mississippi State is getting back on track by putting its identity in defensive play. The Bulldogs have created 31 turnovers in their last two games, generating 37 points.
As the regular season is nearing its end, look for the Bulldogs to heavily rely on their defense and Hubbard's play-making ability in order to win games.
With the win over Texas A&M, Mississippi State improves to 19-7 overall and 7-6 in conference play. The Aggies' first lost in February drops their record to 20-6 overall and 9-4 in conference play.