A no good, very bad night for Mississippi State baseball
Mississippi State and Auburn’s series-opening game Friday night was supposed to start at 6 p.m. But the first pitch wasn’t thrown until after 9 p.m.
So, Bulldog fans can be forgiven for not staying up until nearly midnight to watch their Bulldogs fall 6-5 to No. 11 Auburn.
In fact, this writer fell asleep at his desk watching the game, so everyone should be forgiven. (Editor’s note: That explains the unanswered text messages.)
In case you missed it, here’s a quick recap of Friday’s game between the Bulldogs and Tigers:
- After three scoreless innings, Auburn answered Mississippi State’s two fourth-inning runs with four of their own to lead 4-2. The Tigers scored a single run in the sixth inning and the Bulldogs tied the game in the next half inning. Auburn answered back in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 6-5 lead and win.
- Pico Kohn’s resume took a significant hit as he was charged with all six of Auburn’s runs. He pitched 6.2 innings and struck out eight batters. But he, uncharacteristically, hit three batters with pitches, had two wild pitches and allowed one walk while throwing 121 pitches.
- All five of the Bulldogs’ runs came on home runs by Noah Sullivan and Joe Powell. More concerning for Mississippi State at the plate, though, was its strikeout-to-walks ratio. The Bulldogs struck out 12 times against Auburn’s pitchers and drew just one walk. Other than Sullivan and Powell, only four other Mississippi State batters reached base.
Overall, it was not a good, good night for Mississippi State and not just the result of its own game. Florida pulled off a huge upset win against No. 5 Arkansas.
That one win, combined with the Bulldogs’ loss, has made Mississippi State’s path to the NCAA Tournament a lot more difficult.
The SEC will likely set another new record for teams in the NCAA Tournament.
The conference sent 11 teams to the tournament last year and could easily send 13 this season. If that happens, the two extra bids will go two of the following schools: Florida, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
Right now, the team to miss out would be Mississippi State. That statement would’ve been true before Friday, too, and Florida’s win against the Razorbacks only extended the gap between itself and the Bulldogs.
There’s plenty of time for that to change, though. But it would start with the Bulldogs winning at least of the next two games against Auburn.