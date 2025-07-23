Omaha Dreams: Mississippi State highly ranked in Way-Too-Early 2026 Top 25 Poll
The euphoria surrounding college baseball is starting to cool off as fans and media alike begin to turn their attention to the upcoming college football season.
However, the hype and optimism surrounding Mississippi State’s baseball program is still going strong. After last week’s MLB Draft, and the ensuing fallout, it’s been pretty quiet in Starkville. It doesn’t mean new coach Brian O’Connor is done, but most of the heavy lifting is finished.
That’s probably why Baseball America waited until now to publish its “Way Too Early” Top 25 Rankings for 2026. Most teams have a good idea of what they’ll look like next season at this point, allowing for a better look at who the best teams might be in 2026.
Mississippi State was ranked No. 4 in Baseball America’s top 25 ranking behind UCLA, LSU and Texas.
Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Bulldogs:
The Bulldogs landed a loaded crop of transfers, including several who followed O’Connor from Charlottesville—Tomas Valincius, Aidan Teel and James Nunnallee—and others from across the country like Vytas Valincius, Tyler Pitzer, Jackson Logan, Maddox Webb and Drew Wyers. They also secured hard-throwing lefty Jack Bauer, a highly-regarded prospect many expected to begin his pro career this summer.
“Mississippi State also held onto key pieces, most notably prized third baseman Ace Reese, who was at the center of transfer speculation after (Chris) Lemonis’ departure but ultimately stayed committed to Starkville.
“With its revamped roster and new leadership, Mississippi State has the talent to be a force in 2026. It was hard to justify ranking the Bulldogs much lower than No. 4.”
What’s happened since O’Connor was named Mississippi State’s head coach has been phenomenal and justifies a high ranking. Barring something crazy happening, the Bulldogs are likely to be highly ranked in the preseason polls.
As previously stated, the heavy lifting is done but Mississippi State may still make a move or two. The Bulldogs are still waiting to find out if former Rice pitcher Davion Hickson signs a professional contract. Hickson, who committed to Mississippi State from the transfer portal, was drafted by the Los Angelese Dodgers in the fifth round of last week’s MLB Draft and is likely to sign a contract with them.
However, no signing announcement has been made and the deadline to sign a deal is July 28.
If Hickson signs a professional contract, the Bulldogs could add another pitcher. On3 is reporting Mississippi State is in the mix for former San Diego RHP Logan Reddemann, who posted a 2.29 ERA in 55 innings.
But no matter what happens next, what’s already been accomplished is reason enough to start looking at hotel reservations in Omaha for next June.