Reese, Sullivan named Dick Howser Trophy semifinalists for Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State's Ace Reese and Noah Sullivan have been named semifinalists for the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top collegiate baseball player.
Their recognition not only underscores their individual excellence but also reflects the Bulldogs’ resurgence as a national contender.
Reese, a sophomore third baseman, has been a revelation since transferring from Houston. His impact has been immediate and profound, leading the Bulldogs in nearly every offensive category.
With a .371 batting average, 21 home runs, and 66 RBI, Reese is in the hunt for the SEC’s triple crown and leads the league in total bases with 161.
His consistency is remarkable, riding a 22-game hitting streak—the longest in the SEC this season—and tallying 25 multi-hit and 20 multi-RBI games.
The accolades have followed. Reese was named SEC Player of the Week after a dominant showing against Missouri, where he went 8-for-12 with four home runs and 11 runs scored.
He was also a finalist for the Boo Ferriss Trophy, awarded to Mississippi’s top collegiate player, and earned first-team All-SEC honors as well as SEC Newcomer of the Year.
Sullivan, a junior two-way player who transferred from South Carolina-Upstate, has been equally vital.
He is the only Bulldog to start all 55 games this season, hitting .346 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs, and 43 RBI.
Sullivan’s 33-game reached-base streak is the longest on the team, and his versatility as both a designated hitter and a pitcher has made him indispensable. On the mound, he has posted a 1.96 ERA in 18.1 innings, with 15 strikeouts and just three walks.
His performance also earned him a spot as a semifinalist for the Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.
The Dick Howser Trophy is one of college baseball’s most coveted honors, awarded based on on-field performance, leadership, character, and courage—qualities.
The 2025 semifinalist list features 64 players nationwide, with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) leading all leagues in selections, a testament to the conference’s depth and talent.
Mississippi State’s interim coach Justin Parker praised the duo’s work ethic and leadership.
"The hype is only real if you perform under the bright lights, and Ace has delivered on that hype," he said.
Both players were recruited by former coach Chris Lemonis.
Reese and Sullivan’s individual achievements have fueled a strong campaign for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs opened the season with a perfect 3-0 record, including run-rule victories and standout performances from the roster.
As the team heads into the NCAA Tournament, their postseason assignment and seeding will be announced soon, with hopes high for a deep run under Parker’s leadership.
"Individual awards are great, but winning with this group means the most," Reese said. Their leadership and production have galvanized a Bulldogs squad that has won nine of its last ten games entering the SEC Tournament."
The finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy will be announced on June 7 during the NCAA super regional weekend, with the winner revealed on June 13 by MLB Network.
Whether or not Reese or Sullivan takes home the trophy, their seasons have already left a mark on Mississippi State baseball history.
