Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State SEC Tournament game postponed
Mississippi State and Texas A&M will have to wait a little while longer to get their SEC Tournament runs started.
The Bulldogs and Aggies' first round SEC Tournament game has been rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Hoover, Ala. area is currently under a tornado watch and significant thunderstorms are expected in later in the evening. AccuWeather's forecast has clear weather for tomorrow morning.
Whoever wins between Texas A&M and Mississippi State will play their second round game at 11 a.m. Thursday against No. 6 seed Auburn. It’s the only first round match featuring teams who didn’t play one another during the regular season, so there’s no true-barometer to gauge how the two sides will perform against one another.
Pitching Matchup
Texas A&M: RHP Weston Moss: 6-3, 3.35 ERA, 45.2 IP, 49 SO, 17 BB, 17 ER, .215 b/avg.
Mississippi State: RHP Ryan McPherson: 4-0, 3.03 ERA, 32.2 IP, 49 SO, 11 BB, 11 ER, .176 b/avg.
ICYMI: Pitching strategy in spotlight as SEC Tournament begins
Injury Report
Mississippi State
Out
C Jackson Owen
RHP Chase Hungate
RHP Gavin Black
RHP JT Schnoor
Texas A&M
Out
IF/OF Gavin Grahovac
RHP Josh Stewart
LHP Shane Sdao
Game Time Decision
OF Caden Sorrell
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, First Round, SEC Tournament
Who: Texas A&M (28-25, 11-19 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-20, 15-15 SEC)
When: 9:30 a.m., Tuesday
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium; Hoover, Ala.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats