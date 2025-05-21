Cowbell Corner

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State SEC Tournament game postponed

Here's everything to know about the final first round game of the conference tournament, including starting lineups, pitching comparison, injury report and more.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs' Gatlin Sanders (49) fields a bouncing ground ball as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025.
Mississippi State and Texas A&M will have to wait a little while longer to get their SEC Tournament runs started.

The Bulldogs and Aggies' first round SEC Tournament game has been rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Hoover, Ala. area is currently under a tornado watch and significant thunderstorms are expected in later in the evening. AccuWeather's forecast has clear weather for tomorrow morning.

Whoever wins between Texas A&M and Mississippi State will play their second round game at 11 a.m. Thursday against No. 6 seed Auburn. It’s the only first round match featuring teams who didn’t play one another during the regular season, so there’s no true-barometer to gauge how the two sides will perform against one another.

Pitching Matchup

Texas A&M: RHP Weston Moss: 6-3, 3.35 ERA, 45.2 IP, 49 SO, 17 BB, 17 ER, .215 b/avg.
Mississippi State: RHP Ryan McPherson: 4-0, 3.03 ERA, 32.2 IP, 49 SO, 11 BB, 11 ER, .176 b/avg.

Injury Report

Mississippi State

Out

C Jackson Owen
RHP Chase Hungate
RHP Gavin Black
RHP JT Schnoor

Texas A&M

Out

IF/OF Gavin Grahovac
RHP Josh Stewart
LHP Shane Sdao

Game Time Decision

OF Caden Sorrell

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, First Round, SEC Tournament

Who: Texas A&M (28-25, 11-19 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-20, 15-15 SEC)

When: 9:30 a.m., Tuesday

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium; Hoover, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

