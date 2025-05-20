Pitching strategy in spotlight as SEC Tournament begins
In baseball, if the cliché “defense wins championships” is true, then a team’s pitching staff is the first line of that defense.
Sure, the fielding ability of a team is part of that defense, but it doesn’t matter how good the fielders are if the opposing team can’t hit the ball. In tournament baseball, that importance is amplified and how a team uses its pitchers (both starters and bullpen) can have a bigger impact than anything else.
That puts the eight SEC teams competing on the first day of the SEC Tournament in an interesting situation. Most of the teams deployed their “ace” pitcher five days ago and starting Tuesday would be a shorter-than-normal rest for those pitchers.
Should teams go ahead and put forth their best starting pitcher? Or follow their seasonal rotation and start someone else Tuesday?
Based on the starting pitchers announced for Mississippi State (34-20, 15-15 SEC) and Texas A&M (28-25, 11-19 SEC), it looks like they’ll be following the second of those options in some form.
The Bulldogs will send out right-hander Ryan McPherson to start against Texas A&M’s Weston Moss in Tuesday night’s first round SEC Tournament game. Here are their stat lines for the 2025 season:
Texas A&M: RHP Weston Moss: 6-3, 3.35 ERA, 45.2 IP, 49 SO, 17 BB, 17 ER, .215 b/avg.
Mississippi State: RHP Ryan McPherson: 4-0, 3.03 ERA, 32.2 IP, 49 SO, 11 BB, 11 ER, .176 b/avg.
On paper that’s a pretty even matchup. At least until you see the Bulldogs’ have the second-highest batting average amongst SEC teams and the Aggies’ pitching staff is seventh in team ERA. That changes the equation somewhat (in Mississippi State’s favor).
Will that equation be proven correct? We’ll find out late Tuesday nigh in Hoover, Ala.
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Initial Injury Report
Mississippi State
Out
C Jackson Owen
RHP Chase Hungate
RHP Gavin Black
RHP JT Schnoor
Texas A&M
Out
IF/OF Gavin Grahovac
RHP Josh Stewart
LHP Shane Sdao
Doubtful
OF Caden Sorrell