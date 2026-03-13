Mississippi State vs Arkansas: How to Watch the SEC Opening Series
Mississippi State coach Brian O'Connor isn't going to able to ease into SEC play as the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs head to Fayetteville, Ark. to face No. 5 Arkansas.
The weekend series is the first SEC action of the season for both sides and figures to be a fun, exciting trio of games starting Friday night.
Here’s everything to know about the weekend series.
The Opponent: Arkansas
Arkansas comes into SEC play at 12-5 after splitting a four-game set with Stetson. The Razorbacks looked sharp early in the series with wins of 7-1 and 13-1, but the Hatters answered back and took the last two games.
Offensively, the Razorbacks are hitting .296 with 22 home runs and about six and a half runs per game. They run a little, too, with 20 steals in 26 tries, and they’ve been steady in the field with a .974 fielding percentage.
Camden Kozeal has been their most consistent bat so far. He’s hitting .359 with six homers and 22 RBIs, and he’s the guy who usually gets something going. Damian Ruiz has been another reliable piece, hitting .340 and leading the team in steals.
The real strength of this Arkansas group has been the pitching. The Razorbacks carry a 2.74 team ERA with 186 strikeouts and only 38 walks in 148 innings. Opponents are hitting just .199 against them, and they’ve allowed only 15 home runs. Fisher has been their top strikeout arm, and they’ve had several pitchers put up clean numbers early in the season. Cole Gilber, Mark Brissey and Parker Coil have handled the save chances.
Weather Forecast
Friday’s SEC opening game in Fayetteville shouldn’t be impacted by the weather much, if at all. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for Friday night is “mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.”
How to Watch: No. 3 Mississippi State at No. 5 Arkansas
- Who: No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-2) at No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5)
- When: 6 p.m., Friday
- Where: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 59-58
- Last Meeting: Arkansas 9, Mississippi State 6 (Mary 12, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Tulane, 11-7
- Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Stetson, 6-4
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
- All available.
Arkansas
Out
- P #44 Carson Wiggins
Questionable
- P #40 James DeCremer
Probable
- OF #17 Zack Stewart
Pitching Matchups
- Game 1: RHP Ryan McPherson (3-0, 1.96 ERA) vs. RHP Gabe Gaeckle (2-1, 2.61 ERA)
- Game 2: LHP Tomas Valincius (3-0, 1.74 ERA) vs. LHP Hunter Dietz (2-1. 2.84 ERA)
- Game 3: RHP Duke Stone (3-0, 3.06 ERA) vs. LHP Colin Fisher (2-1, 1.17 ERA)
Notable Relief Pitchers
Mississippi State
- Jack Gleason: 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 11 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 21 K, .154 Opp. BA
- Dane Burns: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 3 BB, 7 K, .000 Opp. BA
- Maddox Webb: 0-0, 2.84 ERA, 1 SV, 6.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 9 K, .346 Opp. BA, 1.58 WHIP
- Chris Billingsley Jr.: 1-0, 7.11 ERA, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, .269 Opp. BA, 1.89 WHIP
- Ben Davis: 0-1, 4.50 ERA, 2 SV, 10 IP, 5 H, 5R, 1 BB, 11 K, .147 Opp. BA, 0.60 WHIP
Arkansas
- Ethan McElvain: 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 13 K, 0.77 Opp. BA
- Parker Coil: 0-0, 3.72 ERA, 1 SV, 9.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 15 K, .242 Opp. BA
- Mark Brissey: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 SV, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K, .053 Opp. BA
- James DeCremer: 0-1, 5.87 ERA, 7.2 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 5 K, .344 Opp. BA
Mississippi State Batting Lineup
TBA
Arkansas Batting Lineup
TBA
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.