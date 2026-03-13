Mississippi State vs Arkansas: How to Watch the SEC Opening Series

Mississippi State coach Brian O'Connor isn't going to able to ease into SEC play as the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs head to Fayetteville, Ark. to face No. 5 Arkansas.

The weekend series is the first SEC action of the season for both sides and figures to be a fun, exciting trio of games starting Friday night.

Here’s everything to know about the weekend series.

The Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas comes into SEC play at 12-5 after splitting a four-game set with Stetson. The Razorbacks looked sharp early in the series with wins of 7-1 and 13-1, but the Hatters answered back and took the last two games.

Offensively, the Razorbacks are hitting .296 with 22 home runs and about six and a half runs per game. They run a little, too, with 20 steals in 26 tries, and they’ve been steady in the field with a .974 fielding percentage.

Camden Kozeal has been their most consistent bat so far. He’s hitting .359 with six homers and 22 RBIs, and he’s the guy who usually gets something going. Damian Ruiz has been another reliable piece, hitting .340 and leading the team in steals.

The real strength of this Arkansas group has been the pitching. The Razorbacks carry a 2.74 team ERA with 186 strikeouts and only 38 walks in 148 innings. Opponents are hitting just .199 against them, and they’ve allowed only 15 home runs. Fisher has been their top strikeout arm, and they’ve had several pitchers put up clean numbers early in the season. Cole Gilber, Mark Brissey and Parker Coil have handled the save chances.

Weather Forecast

Friday’s SEC opening game in Fayetteville shouldn’t be impacted by the weather much, if at all. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for Friday night is “mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.”

How to Watch: No. 3 Mississippi State at No. 5 Arkansas

Who: No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-2) at No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5)

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 59-58

Last Meeting: Arkansas 9, Mississippi State 6 (Mary 12, 2024)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Tulane, 11-7

Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Stetson, 6-4

𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨 pic.twitter.com/VOzZpsU24n — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 13, 2026

Mississippi State

All available.

Arkansas

Out

P #44 Carson Wiggins

Questionable

P #40 James DeCremer

Probable

OF #17 Zack Stewart

Pitching Matchups

Game 1: RHP Ryan McPherson (3-0, 1.96 ERA) vs. RHP Gabe Gaeckle (2-1, 2.61 ERA)

Game 2: LHP Tomas Valincius (3-0, 1.74 ERA) vs. LHP Hunter Dietz (2-1. 2.84 ERA)

Game 3: RHP Duke Stone (3-0, 3.06 ERA) vs. LHP Colin Fisher (2-1, 1.17 ERA)

Our SEC Opening Weekend rotation 🐗 pic.twitter.com/GuuylgSSPb — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 12, 2026

Notable Relief Pitchers

Mississippi State

Jack Gleason: 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 11 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 21 K, .154 Opp. BA

Dane Burns: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 3 BB, 7 K, .000 Opp. BA

Maddox Webb: 0-0, 2.84 ERA, 1 SV, 6.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 9 K, .346 Opp. BA, 1.58 WHIP

Chris Billingsley Jr.: 1-0, 7.11 ERA, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, .269 Opp. BA, 1.89 WHIP

Ben Davis: 0-1, 4.50 ERA, 2 SV, 10 IP, 5 H, 5R, 1 BB, 11 K, .147 Opp. BA, 0.60 WHIP

Arkansas

Ethan McElvain: 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 13 K, 0.77 Opp. BA

Parker Coil: 0-0, 3.72 ERA, 1 SV, 9.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 15 K, .242 Opp. BA

Mark Brissey: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 SV, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K, .053 Opp. BA

James DeCremer: 0-1, 5.87 ERA, 7.2 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 5 K, .344 Opp. BA

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

Arkansas Batting Lineup

TBA