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Mississippi State vs Arkansas: How to Watch the SEC Opening Series

Mississippi State travels to Arkansas for a top-five SEC baseball showdown. Find the game times, TV channel and pitching matchups here.
Taylor Hodges|
Mississippi State Infielder Ryder Woodson (#9) during the game between the Lipscomb Bison and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Infielder Ryder Woodson (#9) during the game between the Lipscomb Bison and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State coach Brian O'Connor isn't going to able to ease into SEC play as the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs head to Fayetteville, Ark. to face No. 5 Arkansas.

The weekend series is the first SEC action of the season for both sides and figures to be a fun, exciting trio of games starting Friday night.

Here’s everything to know about the weekend series.

The Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas comes into SEC play at 12-5 after splitting a four-game set with Stetson. The Razorbacks looked sharp early in the series with wins of 7-1 and 13-1, but the Hatters answered back and took the last two games.

Offensively, the Razorbacks are hitting .296 with 22 home runs and about six and a half runs per game. They run a little, too, with 20 steals in 26 tries, and they’ve been steady in the field with a .974 fielding percentage.

Camden Kozeal has been their most consistent bat so far. He’s hitting .359 with six homers and 22 RBIs, and he’s the guy who usually gets something going. Damian Ruiz has been another reliable piece, hitting .340 and leading the team in steals.

The real strength of this Arkansas group has been the pitching. The Razorbacks carry a 2.74 team ERA with 186 strikeouts and only 38 walks in 148 innings. Opponents are hitting just .199 against them, and they’ve allowed only 15 home runs. Fisher has been their top strikeout arm, and they’ve had several pitchers put up clean numbers early in the season. Cole Gilber, Mark Brissey and Parker Coil have handled the save chances.

Weather Forecast

Friday’s SEC opening game in Fayetteville shouldn’t be impacted by the weather much, if at all. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for Friday night is “mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.”

How to Watch: No. 3 Mississippi State at No. 5 Arkansas

  • Who: No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-2) at No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5)
  • When: 6 p.m., Friday
  • Where: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
  • TV: SECN+
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 59-58
  • Last Meeting: Arkansas 9, Mississippi State 6 (Mary 12, 2024)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Tulane, 11-7
  • Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Stetson, 6-4

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State

  • All available.

Arkansas

Out

  • P #44 Carson Wiggins

Questionable

  • P #40 James DeCremer

Probable

  • OF #17 Zack Stewart

Pitching Matchups

  • Game 1: RHP Ryan McPherson (3-0, 1.96 ERA) vs. RHP Gabe Gaeckle (2-1, 2.61 ERA)
  • Game 2: LHP Tomas Valincius (3-0, 1.74 ERA) vs. LHP Hunter Dietz (2-1. 2.84 ERA)
  • Game 3: RHP Duke Stone (3-0, 3.06 ERA) vs. LHP Colin Fisher (2-1, 1.17 ERA)

Notable Relief Pitchers

Mississippi State

  • Jack Gleason: 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 11 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 21 K, .154 Opp. BA
  • Dane Burns: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 3 BB, 7 K, .000 Opp. BA
  • Maddox Webb: 0-0, 2.84 ERA, 1 SV, 6.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 9 K, .346 Opp. BA, 1.58 WHIP
  • Chris Billingsley Jr.: 1-0, 7.11 ERA, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, .269 Opp. BA, 1.89 WHIP
  • Ben Davis: 0-1, 4.50 ERA, 2 SV, 10 IP, 5 H, 5R, 1 BB, 11 K, .147 Opp. BA, 0.60 WHIP

Arkansas

  • Ethan McElvain: 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 13 K, 0.77 Opp. BA
  • Parker Coil: 0-0, 3.72 ERA, 1 SV, 9.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 15 K, .242 Opp. BA
  • Mark Brissey: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 SV, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K, .053 Opp. BA
  • James DeCremer: 0-1, 5.87 ERA, 7.2 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 5 K, .344 Opp. BA

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

Arkansas Batting Lineup

TBA

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Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

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