Three former Mississippi State players headed to Arizona Fall League
Mississippi State has two former Bulldogs playing on baseball’s biggest stage this month, but they won’t be only former players on the field in October.
Three former Mississippi State baseball players have been chosen to participate in the prestigious Arizona Fall League that starts in less than a week.
David Mershon (Angels), Tyler Davis (Royals) and Cade Smith (Yankees) were all chosen by their organizations to spend October in the Arizona desert.
Mershon will be on the Salt River Rafters, Davis on the Surprise Saguaros and Smith on the Mesa Solar Sox.
The fall league will start its season on Monday and will carry on through to November 13 when the league’s postseason begins with a quarterfinal round doubleheader.
The semifinals will also be a doubleheader and the championship game to be held November 15.
The league’s home derby is scheduled for November 8 and its all-star game the following day.
In a story announcing the full league rosters, MLB.com provided some quick analysis of Mershon and Smith.
“Mershon, a 2024 draftee out of Mississippi State, is making his second straight trip to the AFL after missing the first month and change of the 2025 season and struggled to find his footing in Double- or Triple-A upon his return.
“Smith, a 2023 sixth-rounder from Mississippi State, has good feel to spin with a plus mid-80s slider and a solid low-80s curveball.”
Mississippi State baseball fans hoping to see the former Bulldogs in action can watch the games on the Arizona Fall League website. MLB Network will also broadcast some key games, such as the all-star game and championship game.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the three Bulldogs that will be playing in the Arizona Fall League:
Tyler Davis – Quad Cities River Bandits (A)
Pos. P Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2023-24
Record: 4-2 ERA: 3.54 G: 28 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 48.1 K: 48 BB: 24
David Mershon – Rocket City Trash Pandas (AA)
Pos. SS Height: 5-7 Weight: 175 Bats/Throws: S/R Lettered at MSU: 2023-24
AVG: .182 AB: 302 H: 55 R: 34 2B: 12 3B: 2 HR: 1 RBI: 21 BB: 57 SB: 27 OPS: .559
Cade Smith – Hudson Valley Renegades (A)
Pos. SP Height: 6-1 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2021-23
Record: 2-1 ERA: 2.50 G: 11 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 39.2 K: 42 BB: 18