Bulldog Roundup: Preseason All-SEC teams, predicted order announced
SEC Tipoff ’26 is set to begin this week and the festivities got started Monday when the conference announced its preseason All-SEC teams and SEC media’s predicted order of finish in the standings.
Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard was selected to All-SEC First Team and the Bulldogs were predicted to finish 10th in the SEC standings.
The Bulldogs have had at least one player secure All-SEC Preseason honors from the media during four of the last five seasons and in nine of the last 11 seasons since 2015-16.
Hubbard became the first Mississippi State player to pile up at least 600 points and 100 assists during the same season. He was one of 10 major conferences players (ACC, BIG EAST, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) to accomplish the feat in 2024-25.
He finished his sophomore season with 1,240 career points which is the most during the 2000s and the fourth-most among SEC freshmen/sophomores and his 1,240 points is third-most in program history through 69 games and 27th all-time.
Hubbard and Erick Dampier are the only State players to earn All-SEC honors during their freshmen and sophomore seasons.
Here are the full All-SEC preseason teams and predicted order of finish, as voted on by SEC media.
First Team All-SEC
Alex Condon – Florida
Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State
Otega Oweh – Kentucky
Tahaad Pettiford – Auburn
Labaron Philon Jr. – Alabama
Second Team All-SEC
Nate Ament – Tennessee
Boogie Fland – Florida
Ja’Kobi Gillespie – Tennessee
Thomas Haugh – Florida
Mark Mitchell – Missouri
Third Team All-SEC
Malik Dia – Ole Miss
Aden Holloway – Alabama
Karter Knox – Arkansas
Jaland Lowe – Kentucky
D.J. Wagner – Arkansas
SEC Player of the Year
Otega Oweh – Kentucky
Predicted Order Of Finish
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Missouri
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Mississippi State
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- LSU
- South Carolina
Yesterday’s Results
- Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Auburn, Ala.
Today’s Schedule
- Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Auburn, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State women's tennis takes on the ITA Regional Championships from October 13-17. Alessia Tagliente, Athina Pitta, Chiara Di Genova, and Mia Robinson will be representing the maroon and white this week. Singles qualifying started on Monday and main draw starts on Tuesday. Doubles main draw also started on Monday.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
There's nothing balanced about the 50 percent run, 50 percent pass because that's 50 percent stupid.- Mike Leach