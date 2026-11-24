Mississippi State men's basketball is in the Bahamas with an opportunity to do something that could change the way people view this team early in the season.

The Bulldogs enter the Battle 4 Atlantis at 5-1, carrying two straight wins and a chance to test themselves against quality competition outside the SEC. With preseason expectations placing Mississippi State near the bottom of the conference, this tournament could be an important early measuring stick for a team looking to prove it belongs in the conversation.

Mississippi State opens against Wake Forest on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 6:31 p.m. CT inside Imperial Arena on Paradise Island. The Bulldogs will then face either Memphis or Penn State on Friday, depending on the tournament results.

Mississippi State guard Jayden Epps (10) is guarded by Auburn forward Keshawn Murphy (3) during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Hubbard Continues to Lead the Way

If Mississippi State is going to make a run in the Bahamas, Josh Hubbard will likely have a major role in how far the Bulldogs go.

The Madison, Mississippi, native is coming off a strong performance against Tulsa, scoring 19 points while recording a career-best six steals in a 72-61 victory. His performance also helped him reach a historic milestone.

Hubbard became just the ninth player in SEC history to record at least 2,000 career points, 300 assists and 100 steals. That is impressive company for a player who continues to establish himself as one of the most important pieces of Mississippi State's offense.

His scoring ability gives the Bulldogs someone they can rely on when possessions become difficult. Against Wake Forest, that could become especially important if Mississippi State finds itself in a close game late.

The tournament also gives Hubbard another opportunity to keep building his legacy while helping his team earn a statement win.

Rebounding Could Be Mississippi State's Biggest Advantage

While Hubbard will attract plenty of attention, Mississippi State's success this season has not come from one player alone.

The Bulldogs have been particularly impressive on the glass. They currently rank among the SEC's top five in seven statistical categories, including first in rebounds per game at 43.50 and offensive rebounds per game at 15.50.

That ability to create extra possessions could become a major advantage during the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Mississippi State also ranks second in rebounding margin at +12.83 and second in offensive rebounding percentage at 42.7%. Those numbers show how consistently the Bulldogs have been able to battle for second-chance opportunities.

Against a Wake Forest team that also enters the tournament at 5-1, controlling the boards could be one of the biggest factors in determining the outcome.

Mississippi State center Quincy Ballard (15) huddles with his team during a timeout during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game against Auburn at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An Opportunity to Change Expectations

Mississippi State has already picked up wins against UCF and Tulsa, but the Battle 4 Atlantis presents a different challenge.

The Bulldogs are playing their fifth consecutive November non-conference game away from Humphrey Coliseum. That is not an easy stretch, especially for a team still building its identity.

Still, these are the types of games that can help define a season.

A strong showing against Wake Forest and another quality opponent on Friday would give Mississippi State something meaningful to carry into the coming weeks. The Bulldogs were not expected to be among the SEC's top teams entering the season, but a successful trip to the Bahamas could start changing that narrative.

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