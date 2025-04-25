Green remains happy with visit, commitment to Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Mississippi State 4-star offensive line commit Jakobe Green took in a trip for the Bulldogs spring game over the weekend.
The 6-foot-4, 335 pound interior lineman known also known as 'Big Show' made his pledge known to coach Jeff Lebby's program Feb. 1 and continues to reaffirm his commitment with each visit.
"The visit was great as usual," Green tells Cowbell Corner. "It’s always a good vibe whenever I’m in Starkvegas."
Despite last year's 2-10 season, Lebby has continued to recruit well and reconstruct an atmostphere that feels like home for players across the country.
"I think that the coaching staff is great," Green said. "Coach Lebby, first-year offensive line coach Phil Loadholt, offensive line assistant Alex Jackson, tight ends coach Jon Cooper and the rest of the staff do a great job of coaching the guys hard but loving on them at the same time. It’s a family oriented atmosphere and I always feel at home when I’m there."
"Overall I like everything about Mississippi State," Green said. "And from what I saw at the spring game the program is definitely headed in the right direction."
Green's 4-star status comes from Rivals and is slotted at No. 24 among interior lineman and No. 64 overall player in the state of Florida. He has over a dozen FBS offers including Boston College, Florida, Maryland, Memphis, UCF, Tulane, Miami, West Virginia and USF.
Current 2026 Mississippi State Recruiting Class
4-star DL Emanuel Tucker
4-star OL Jakobe Green
3-star ATH Jaiden Tayllor
3-star CB Iverson McCoy
3-star CB Camron Brown
3-star RB Jaeden Hill
3-star WR Camden Capehart
The Bulldogs 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 7 among SEC programs, No. 29 nationally with a 7-man class that's average player ranking sits at 88.08. Lebby's staff will host a large visit weekend toward the end of the quiet period with several impactful athletes expected to be in attendance.
Along with Green, one of the Magnolia State's top wide receivers, Xavier McDonald of Morton, is scheduled to be in town June 20. The 4-star prospect is the No. 99 overall player in the country and No. 10 nationally among wideouts.
The 6-foot-4, 170 pound athlete has played on the varsity level since he was in eighth grade totalling 172 receptions for 3,337 yards and 39 career touchdowns in his high school career. Should he stay healthy, there will be a chance he can shatter Mississippi high school receiving records this fall.
Other notable attendees expected that weekend are offensive lineman Evan Goodwin (Bauxite, Arkansas),linebacker TJ White, defensive lineman Corey Wells, offensive lineman O'Mari Johnson (North Carolina commit), former West Virginia quarterback commit Brodie McWhorter.
It's been a decade since Mississippi State signed a top 20 recruiting class back in 2015 with group of signees headlined by defensive standouts Leo Lewis and Jamal Peters.