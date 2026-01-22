How Texas A&M’s Relentless Press Neutralized Josh Hubbard

Mississippi State still has more than half of its SEC schedule to play and it may need to win most of those games to earn a fourth-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs (10-9, 2-4 SEC) lost their fourth consecutive game Wednesday night to Texas A&M, 88-68, dropping their NET ranking to No. 98 overall and last in the SEC.

A lot will have to chance, quickly, for the Bulldogs to reach their postseason goals. One change that could come quickly is improved play from Josh Hubbard.

The Bulldogs’ leading scorer has a combined 25 points scored in the last two games, including just eight field goals and four three-pointers. For a player that was averaging 22 points per game, that’s not a good trend.

Texas A&M defended him exceptionally well and never put Hubbard on the charity stripe. After the game, Texas A&M guard Rylan Griffen may have revealed the secret to the Aggies’ success against Hubbard.

"I think it's the way we play,” Griffen said. “We make guards like that, [who] dribble a lot and need the ball in their hand, we make them a little tired because we try to get it out their hands.

"I know Josh [Hubbard] personally. Josh actually came to me, and he was like, 'Dang, y'all going to stop pressing? Like, I'm getting tired out here.' And I'm like, 'Man, unfortunately not, bro. Like, trust me, it's both ways. We tired, y'all tired, too.'

"But I would just say that we're used to doing it, so we don't get as tired as quick, but I feel like it was just the press that really slowed him down."

While we have no definitive proof of that conversation (yet) actually taking place, how the Aggies operate shouldn’t have been a surprise to anyone.

“What makes it unique is that teams don’t see it very often, so preparation changes. They press constantly and stay in attack mode on both ends of the floor,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said on Monday, two days before the game. “You’ll see more press attacks in one game than we’ve seen all season combined.

“They never take their foot off the gas. Offensively, it’s make or miss—they’re pushing the ball and trying to gain an advantage early. They also rotate heavily, playing 11 guys consistently. I don’t think anyone plays more than 24 or 25 minutes a game, which is an advantage.”

There’s no way Hubbard didn’t know how Texas A&M would play and that they would be in press the entire game. That’s why Griffen’s quote was surprising.

It might be just a humorous, harmless anecdote. But it’s enough to give one pause.

DAWG FEED: