Josh Hubbard named SEC Player of the Week after 38-point performance

Don’t be surprised if more stories like this one are written in the coming weeks and months.

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Bulldogs to a 101-98 overtime win against Texas on Saturday.

Hubbard scored a game-high 38 points against the Longhorns, going 10-for-31 from the field and 6-for-17 on three-pointers. He also had three rebounds and three assists. The 38 points is the most points scored in a game by an SEC player this season.

Hubbard’s best stretch came in the overtime period against Texas. He scored 10 points in the extra time and made the go-ahead three-pointer with 39 seconds left in OT.

“You can see (when Hubbard’s in the zone),” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said on Monday. “He always has a bounce, but it’s a little different when he’s really feeling it. I love when he makes one or two early. Nost players like seeing the ball go through the net early because it builds confidence. I’ve coached him long enough to know when he’s in one of those zones and has that extra pop to his game offensively.”

This is Hubbard sixth weekly SEC award. As a freshman in the 2023-24 season, he was named SEC Freshman of the Week five times.

Hubbard’s performance Saturday against Texas moved him to 11th place on Mississippi State’s all-time scoring list and is tied for second in three-pointers made with 260 in his career.

Saturday’s win was a good one for Mississippi State, especially with it being an SEC game. Additionally, the Bulldogs are still working through a non-conference skid that has them outside the NCAA Tournament field (for now).

“It was a great win, and I’m happy for our guys, but it’s one game. The locker room was joyous and we needed that,” Jans said. “Our practices have been even better since Christmas. The hunger level has been really good. We played our best game of the year against Alabama State, and that carried into even better practices heading into SEC play.

“I was hopeful we’d rise to the level of competition in our first SEC road game, and we did. But again, it’s one game. We’ve got at least 18 more if you include the conference tournament, and plenty of opportunities ahead — starting with Oklahoma on Wednesday night.”

Mississippi State will host the Sooners at Humphrey Coliseum Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

