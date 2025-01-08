5 Key Takeaways from Mississippi State’s 76-64 Win Over Vanderbilt
5. Vanderbilt fast break points
The Commodores like to score by turning turnovers into points on the move. Get the steal and go.
They’re one of the best teams in the SEC in fast break points averaging 16.4 coming into this, but Mississippi State didn’t screw up enough, the 11 turnovers weren’t all that bad, and Vandy ended up with just four fast break points. It didn’t have the half court offense to make up for it.
4. The Bulldogs hit their free throws
It hasn’t been a massive issue so far this season, but it’s a concern that Mississippi State was hitting fewer than 70% of its free throws. With what’s coming on the SEC schedule, the shooting has to be better - but oddly enough, the best day of the year on the line came in the lone loss to Butler.
But the Bulldogs hit 78% of their free throws in the win over South Carolina a few days ago, and against Vanderbilt it nailed 16-of-19 - 84%. It was the second-best day so far on the line.
3. RJ Melendez had his best game of the season
The guard came up with his season-high in both points (19) and rebounds (7) coming off an okay game against South Carolina.
It was the team defense that helps push to a first half lead, but Melendez kept getting to the rim throughout, it an early three, and had a strong all-around performance at both ends of the floor.
2. The three point defense was suffocating
Again, Vanderbilt didn’t get on the move. When things were starting to slip away, that’s when the threes started, and that’s when the threes were missing.
It was the team’s third-worst day of the year from the outside, hitting just 5-of-26 averaging just 19%. Mississippi State turned up the head, got on the defensive glass, and methodically kept pulling away.
1. This was the win Mississippi State had to have
That’s two SEC games, two blowouts. The 35 point win over South Carolina was nice, but to win by 12 over Vanderbilt on the road was massive.
Kentucky lost to Georgia - it’s going to come back roaring at home on the 11th when Mississippi State comes to town. Ole Miss comes into Starkville, and then it’s at Tennessee - who probably won’t be in a good mood after getting rocked by Florida - followed by a trip to what will almost certainly be No. 1 Auburn.
That’s not to say Mississippi State can’t win any or all of those, but … 2-2 would be terrific. SEC record-wise, it would’ve been a big problem if the Bulldogs lost in Nashville.