Mississippi State Adds Experienced Forward From Washington State

Mississippi State needed size, experience and someone who could steady the frontcourt after a rough season.

ND Okafor checks all those boxes, and now he’s officially headed to Starkville. The Washington State forward has reportedly signed with Mississippi State on Thursday, giving Chris Jans a much‑needed piece as he tries to rebuild the roster.

The path to get here was a little messy, depending on which version of the story you believe. Okafor publicly committed to Ole Miss on April 18, but multiple reports later suggested he was never actually offered by the Rebels.

Mississippi State has signed Washington State forward transfer ND Okafor, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



The 6-10 Okafor posted averages of 11 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season. Had committed to Ole Miss earlier this month but has now signed with Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/1Z0bWtcVzx — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 1, 2026

Maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t. Maybe the wires got crossed somewhere along the way. Either way, the only thing that matters now is that he’s a Bulldog.

And for Mississippi State, that’s a meaningful addition.

Okafor started all 32 games for Washington State last season and averaged 11 points and 5.7 rebounds. That was a big jump from his first year in Pullman, when he was still figuring out his role after transferring from Cal.

He’s a 6-foot-10 forward who gives Mississippi State the size it didn’t have enough of last year, and he’s experienced enough to help right away.

This will be his final season of eligibility after redshirting in 2023-24, so there’s no long-term project here. He’s coming in to play.

His signing also pushes Mississippi State to four portal additions so far. Former Kennesaw State guard RJ Johnson is on the way after averaging 14.5 points and shooting 42.3 percent from three.

6’10 JR F ND Okafor (@Nd_Okafor23) was a FORCE inside this season for @WSUCougarsMBB



Season Averages:



• 11.0 PPG

• 5.7 RPG

• 1.5 BPG

• 58.3% FG



A strong paint presence who finishes efficiently around the rim, controls the glass, and protects the basket defensively.… pic.twitter.com/QiZQmObxOb — Workin It Hoops (@workinithoops) March 10, 2026

Seton Hall guard TJ Simpkins is coming off a 9.6-point season. And the Bulldogs already added another piece earlier in the cycle. It’s a group that looks more balanced than what Jans had last year, and it needed to be.

Mississippi State is coming off a 13-19 season that snapped its run of NCAA Tournament trips under Jans. The roster needed a reset, and Okafor is the kind of player who helps you start over.

He brings size, he brings production and he brings a little bit of intrigue after a recruitment that took a few twists.

Whatever happened in the middle of it, the ending is clear enough. Mississippi State needed a frontcourt anchor. Now it has one.

Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Women

Incoming

Reese Beaty, 5-8, G, Fr. (Iowa State)

Aryss Macktoon, G, 5-11, So. (La Salle)

Arianny Francisco De Oliviera, F, 6-4, So. (Gulf Coast State College)

Macie Phifer, 6-1, G, Fr. (Middle Tennessee)

Cali Smallwood, 5-9, G, Jr. (UAB)

Outgoing

Awa Fane, 5-8, G, Jr.

Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, F, Fr.

Rocío Jiménez, 6-7, C, R-So.

Saniyah King, 5-7, G, So.

Jaylah Lampley, 6-2, Fr.

Men

Incoming

Outgoing

Gai Chol, 7-0, C, Jr.

Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 6-10, F, Fr.

Dellquan Warren, 6-2, G, So.

Amier Ali, 6-8, G/F, So.

Sergej Macura, 6-9, F, So.

Brandon Walker, 6-8, F, Sr.