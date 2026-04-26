Mississippi State Adds Versatile, Ex-Seminole Wing to Growing Transfer Class

Mississippi State spent most of the spring trying to regroup after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Chris Jans.

The portal window is now closed, which means the Bulldogs are officially in roster-building mode, and the pace has picked up. Bassong becomes the fourth newcomer to join the class, and he fits the profile Jans has leaned toward this offseason: long, defensive-minded and comfortable guarding multiple spots.

| COMMITTED |



Thomas Bassong (@guabsom), the transfer portal forward from Florida State University, has committed to Mississippi State. #HailState pic.twitter.com/yOf1lhsSnI — NPGPX Design (@NathanPurvis) April 26, 2026

Bassong arrives after one season at Florida State, where he played in 33 games and made 17 starts. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field. His best outing came against Georgia Tech, a 14-point, 12-rebound performance that showed the kind of activity he can bring when he settles into a matchup.

Before Tallahassee, Bassong played at Overtime Elite as part of the Jelly Fam squad, where he averaged 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals.

He scored in double figures in 16 of 20 games and posted four double-doubles, which gives Mississippi State a glimpse of his upside as a scorer when he is given room to operate.

He also spent last summer with France’s U19 national team at the FIBA World Cup, gaining experience against high-level competition.

At 6-8 and 205 pounds, Bassong brings the kind of length and defensive versatility Jans has been stacking this spring. Mississippi State already added Utah transfer Kendyl Sanders, another rangy forward, and Bassong fits right into that mold.

FSU freshman PF Thomas Bassong has committed to Mississippi State



The 6’8 200 PF averaged 5.9ppg & 3.5rpg in 19.3 minutes per game



Appeared in 33 games & made 17 starts as a True Freshman at FSU this past season pic.twitter.com/X1VqqNJuCC — HailStateMuse (@HailStateMuse) April 26, 2026

The Bulldogs needed more size and switchability on the wing after losing several rotation pieces, and Bassong gives them another option who can guard, rebound and finish around the rim.

The bigger picture is that Mississippi State’s class is finally taking shape. It took a while for the first domino to fall, but the Bulldogs have moved quickly since then, and Bassong’s commitment continues that momentum.

With Josh Hubbard returning as the centerpiece and a growing group of long, athletic forwards around him, the roster is starting to look more like what Jans prefers.

Mississippi State still has work to do, but adding Bassong gives the Bulldogs another tool as they try to get back to March.

Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Women

Incoming

Reese Beaty, 5-8, G, Fr. (Iowa State)

Aryss Macktoon, G, 5-11, So. (La Salle)

Arianny Francisco De Oliviera, F, 6-4, So. (Gulf Coast State College)

Macie Phifer, 6-1, G, Fr. (Middle Tennessee)

Cali Smallwood, 5-9, G, Jr. (UAB)

Outgoing

Awa Fane, 5-8, G, Jr.

Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, F, Fr.

Rocío Jiménez, 6-7, C, R-So.

Saniyah King, 5-7, G, So.

Jaylah Lampley, 6-2, Fr.

Men

Incoming

Outgoing

Gai Chol, 7-0, C, Jr.

Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 6-10, F, Fr.

Dellquan Warren, 6-2, G, So.

Amier Ali, 6-8, G/F, So.

Sergej Macura, 6-9, F, So.

Brandon Walker, 6-8, F, Sr.