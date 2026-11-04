Mississippi State Basketball Could Make One Change to Its Rotation After Dominant Season Opener
Mississippi State basketball got its 2026-27 season off to an impressive start, defeating Tennessee Tech 106-88 on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum. After dropping both exhibition games against NC State and Memphis, the Bulldogs responded with an offensive performance that offered plenty of reasons for optimism.
Now, as Mississippi State prepares to host Northwestern State on Thursday, head coach Chris Jans has an interesting decision to make regarding his rotation. The Bulldogs could stick with the same starting lineup that opened the season, but one player made a strong case for earning a bigger role.
King Grace Makes a Strong Case for Starting
The biggest takeaway from Monday's victory was the performance of sophomore King Grace.
Coming off the bench, Grace delivered a career-high 23 points in just 23 minutes. He shot 8-for-12 from the field, connected on four of his six attempts from beyond the arc and grabbed eight rebounds.
It was an impressive showing from a player who spent much of his freshman season developing behind more experienced teammates. Grace played 291 total minutes last season, giving him valuable experience heading into his sophomore campaign.
His performance against Tennessee Tech raises an obvious question: Should Grace move into the starting lineup?
Mississippi State already has established contributors in Josh Hubbard and Thomas Bassong, but Grace's ability to score efficiently and contribute on the glass gives Jans another option. If he continues producing at this level, it will become increasingly difficult to keep him out of an expanded role.
Josh Hubbard and the Starting Lineup Remain Important
While Grace stole much of the attention, Hubbard reminded everyone why his return was so important to Mississippi State.
The senior guard finished with 25 points and nine assists, shooting 7-for-11 from the field while knocking down three 3-pointers. His ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates remains central to the Bulldogs' offensive identity.
Bassong also contributed 14 points and six rebounds, while RJ Johnson added 12 points.
The starting lineup provided a solid foundation, and there is little reason to believe Jans will make multiple changes after one successful regular-season performance.
However, Grace has certainly made the conversation more interesting.
What to Expect Against Northwestern State
Mississippi State's 106 points tied its highest single-game total under Jans and marked the most points the Bulldogs had scored in a season opener since 2015-16.
The team also shot 58.3% from the field, made 12 of 24 attempts from three-point range and received 48 points from its bench.
Those numbers demonstrate the depth Mississippi State could have this season.
The Bulldogs will host Northwestern State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum. It will be another opportunity to build chemistry and determine which players deserve expanded responsibilities.
For now, keeping the same starting lineup makes sense. However, Grace has earned serious consideration for a starting spot after Monday's performance. Whether Jans makes that adjustment remains to be seen, but Mississippi State appears to have another important offensive weapon emerging from its bench.
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Logan Horito is a writer for On SI, covering the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a focus on performance, competition, and athlete development. A former collegiate swimmer, he brings firsthand experience from high-level athletics into his reporting, pairing on-field insight with thoughtful analysis. Logan has written for multiple sports platforms, including Hardwood Heroics and Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN). His work is driven by a passion for the human element of sports and the stories that define competition.Follow loganhorito