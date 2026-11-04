Mississippi State Basketball Could Make One Change to Its Rotation After Dominant Season Opener

Mississippi State basketball got its 2026-27 season off to an impressive start, defeating Tennessee Tech 106-88 on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum. After dropping both exhibition games against NC State and Memphis, the Bulldogs responded with an offensive performance that offered plenty of reasons for optimism.

Now, as Mississippi State prepares to host Northwestern State on Thursday, head coach Chris Jans has an interesting decision to make regarding his rotation. The Bulldogs could stick with the same starting lineup that opened the season, but one player made a strong case for earning a bigger role.

Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans reacts during the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game against Florida at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

King Grace Makes a Strong Case for Starting

The biggest takeaway from Monday's victory was the performance of sophomore King Grace.

Coming off the bench, Grace delivered a career-high 23 points in just 23 minutes. He shot 8-for-12 from the field, connected on four of his six attempts from beyond the arc and grabbed eight rebounds.

It was an impressive showing from a player who spent much of his freshman season developing behind more experienced teammates. Grace played 291 total minutes last season, giving him valuable experience heading into his sophomore campaign.

His performance against Tennessee Tech raises an obvious question: Should Grace move into the starting lineup?

Mississippi State already has established contributors in Josh Hubbard and Thomas Bassong, but Grace's ability to score efficiently and contribute on the glass gives Jans another option. If he continues producing at this level, it will become increasingly difficult to keep him out of an expanded role.

Josh Hubbard and the Starting Lineup Remain Important

While Grace stole much of the attention, Hubbard reminded everyone why his return was so important to Mississippi State.

The senior guard finished with 25 points and nine assists, shooting 7-for-11 from the field while knocking down three 3-pointers. His ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates remains central to the Bulldogs' offensive identity.

Bassong also contributed 14 points and six rebounds, while RJ Johnson added 12 points.

The starting lineup provided a solid foundation, and there is little reason to believe Jans will make multiple changes after one successful regular-season performance.

However, Grace has certainly made the conversation more interesting.

Jan 31, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard King Grace (23) shoots a three point shot as Missouri Tigers guard Jacob Crews (35) defends during the first half of the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to Expect Against Northwestern State

Mississippi State's 106 points tied its highest single-game total under Jans and marked the most points the Bulldogs had scored in a season opener since 2015-16.

The team also shot 58.3% from the field, made 12 of 24 attempts from three-point range and received 48 points from its bench.

Those numbers demonstrate the depth Mississippi State could have this season.

The Bulldogs will host Northwestern State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum. It will be another opportunity to build chemistry and determine which players deserve expanded responsibilities.

For now, keeping the same starting lineup makes sense. However, Grace has earned serious consideration for a starting spot after Monday's performance. Whether Jans makes that adjustment remains to be seen, but Mississippi State appears to have another important offensive weapon emerging from its bench.

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