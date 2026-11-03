Mississippi State Basketball Shows Offensive Firepower Despite Early Turnover Concerns

Mississippi State basketball opened its 2026-27 season with an impressive 106-88 victory over Tennessee Tech on Monday night. While the Bulldogs received outstanding performances from Josh Hubbard and King Grace, one issue stood out despite the convincing win: turnovers.

Mississippi State finished the night with 15 turnovers, allowing Tennessee Tech to score 16 points off those mistakes. Although the Bulldogs had enough offensive firepower to overcome the problem, it is something head coach Chris Jans will likely want to address before the competition gets tougher.

Feb 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans reacts toward guard King Grace (23) during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State's Turnovers Could Become a Problem Against SEC Competition

The Bulldogs' offensive production was difficult to argue with. Hubbard led the way with 25 points and nine assists, while Grace provided a major spark off the bench with 23 points and four 3-pointers. Tajuan Simpkins added 15 points, Thomas Bassong finished with 14, and RJ Johnson contributed 12.

Mississippi State shot an impressive 58.3% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, connecting on 12 of its 24 attempts. However, the offensive success also came with stretches of questionable decision-making.

For the first time, Jans appeared willing to give his players plenty of freedom to run the offense. The Bulldogs took advantage of that opportunity, pushing the pace and creating scoring opportunities throughout the night.

However, there were moments when Mississippi State appeared to play a little too freely.

Some of the turnovers came from aggressive passing, with players not always being in the positions their teammates expected. Tennessee Tech also took an aggressive defensive approach, gambling for steals and putting pressure on the Bulldogs in multiple situations.

The Golden Eagles finished with 10 steals, helping create additional offensive opportunities despite being outmatched in several statistical categories.

Mississippi State's starting lineup accounted for nine of the team's 15 turnovers, with Hubbard responsible for three. While Hubbard's 25-point, nine-assist performance was outstanding, limiting those mistakes will be important as the season progresses.

Against Tennessee Tech, Mississippi State had enough offensive production to make those mistakes relatively insignificant. Against SEC opponents such as Tennessee, Alabama and Florida, however, those same turnovers could become much more costly.

Those programs have the defensive personnel and athleticism to capitalize on careless possessions. Giving away 15 possessions against that level of competition could quickly change the outcome of a game.

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bulldogs Have Plenty of Positives After Season Opener

Despite the turnover concerns, there is plenty for Mississippi State fans to be excited about following Monday night's performance.

The Bulldogs outrebounded Tennessee Tech 39-26, shot 50% from three-point range and reached the 100-point mark at home for the first time since November 2024.

Mississippi State also extended its home-opening winning streak to 17 consecutive seasons, getting the 2026-27 campaign started on the right foot.

The Bulldogs now have two more opportunities to work out some early-season issues at home, hosting Northwestern State on Thursday before welcoming Jackson State next Monday. Both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

A 106-point performance is certainly an encouraging way to begin the season. However, if Mississippi State wants to compete with the best teams in the SEC, cleaning up its turnovers needs to become a priority.

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