Mississippi State Basketball Sends Early Message About What's Ahead After Season-Opening Win

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball gave its fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2026-27 season after opening the year with a dominant 106-88 victory over Tennessee Tech on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

While preseason expectations haven't necessarily been high for the Bulldogs, their season opener offered an encouraging glimpse into what head coach Chris Jans could have available this season. From offensive depth to impressive individual performances, Mississippi State looked like a team that already understands how to play together.

Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 25 points and nine assists, while King Grace delivered one of the biggest surprises of the night with 23 points off the bench. Five Mississippi State players finished in double figures, and the team received 48 points from its reserves.

If Monday night's performance is any indication, the Bulldogs could be a much more interesting team than some preseason predictions suggest.

Mississippi State coach Chris Jans works the sideline during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game against Auburn at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Hubbard and King Grace Give Mississippi State an Impressive One-Two Punch

Hubbard picked up right where he left off last season, demonstrating why he entered the year as a preseason All-SEC selection. He shot 7-of-11 from the field, knocked down three 3-pointers and consistently created opportunities for his teammates.

However, Grace might have been the biggest story of the night.

Coming off the bench, Grace scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds and connected on four 3-pointers in just 23 minutes. Having that type of production available outside the starting lineup could become extremely valuable as the Bulldogs work through their schedule.

Tajuan Simpkins added 15 points and five assists, Thomas Bassong contributed 14 points and six rebounds, and RJ Johnson finished with 12 points.

The biggest takeaway wasn't necessarily the individual performances. It was how comfortably Mississippi State appeared to share the basketball and get everyone involved.

Team chemistry didn't appear to be a major concern Monday night, something that should give Jans plenty of confidence moving forward.

Can Mississippi State Surprise the SEC This Season?

There is no denying that Mississippi State has something to prove.

CBS Sports' preseason SEC projections placed the Bulldogs 15th in the conference, suggesting expectations around the program remain relatively modest heading into the season.

However, college basketball rarely follows preseason predictions perfectly.

Mississippi State showed Monday that it has multiple players capable of contributing offensively, an established leader in Hubbard and a bench that can provide legitimate scoring opportunities. Those are important ingredients for a team hoping to exceed expectations.

There are still areas to improve. The Bulldogs surrendered 51 second-half points and committed 15 turnovers, two things Jans will want to address before the schedule gets more demanding.

Still, the overall performance was encouraging. Jans appeared comfortable allowing his players to play freely, and the Bulldogs responded with an efficient offensive showing.

Feb 18, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) reacts after a basket during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bulldogs Have an Opportunity to Build Momentum

Mississippi State has two more opportunities to establish itself at home, hosting Northwestern State on Thursday before welcoming Jackson State next Monday. Both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Those matchups should provide additional opportunities for the Bulldogs to develop chemistry, improve defensively and continue finding their offensive identity.

One game doesn't determine an entire season, but Monday night's victory offered a glimpse of what this Mississippi State team could become.

The Bulldogs might have entered the season with modest expectations, but they certainly didn't play like a team worried about preseason rankings.

If Hubbard continues leading the way, Grace provides consistent production off the bench and the rest of the roster continues contributing, Mississippi State could have the pieces to surprise some people in the SEC this season.

It's only the beginning, but the Bulldogs have given their fans plenty of reasons to believe something special could be developing in Starkville.

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