Mississippi State Basketball Sends Early Message About What's Ahead After Season-Opening Win
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STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball gave its fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2026-27 season after opening the year with a dominant 106-88 victory over Tennessee Tech on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum.
While preseason expectations haven't necessarily been high for the Bulldogs, their season opener offered an encouraging glimpse into what head coach Chris Jans could have available this season. From offensive depth to impressive individual performances, Mississippi State looked like a team that already understands how to play together.
Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 25 points and nine assists, while King Grace delivered one of the biggest surprises of the night with 23 points off the bench. Five Mississippi State players finished in double figures, and the team received 48 points from its reserves.
If Monday night's performance is any indication, the Bulldogs could be a much more interesting team than some preseason predictions suggest.
Josh Hubbard and King Grace Give Mississippi State an Impressive One-Two Punch
Hubbard picked up right where he left off last season, demonstrating why he entered the year as a preseason All-SEC selection. He shot 7-of-11 from the field, knocked down three 3-pointers and consistently created opportunities for his teammates.
However, Grace might have been the biggest story of the night.
Coming off the bench, Grace scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds and connected on four 3-pointers in just 23 minutes. Having that type of production available outside the starting lineup could become extremely valuable as the Bulldogs work through their schedule.
Tajuan Simpkins added 15 points and five assists, Thomas Bassong contributed 14 points and six rebounds, and RJ Johnson finished with 12 points.
The biggest takeaway wasn't necessarily the individual performances. It was how comfortably Mississippi State appeared to share the basketball and get everyone involved.
Team chemistry didn't appear to be a major concern Monday night, something that should give Jans plenty of confidence moving forward.
Can Mississippi State Surprise the SEC This Season?
There is no denying that Mississippi State has something to prove.
CBS Sports' preseason SEC projections placed the Bulldogs 15th in the conference, suggesting expectations around the program remain relatively modest heading into the season.
However, college basketball rarely follows preseason predictions perfectly.
Mississippi State showed Monday that it has multiple players capable of contributing offensively, an established leader in Hubbard and a bench that can provide legitimate scoring opportunities. Those are important ingredients for a team hoping to exceed expectations.
There are still areas to improve. The Bulldogs surrendered 51 second-half points and committed 15 turnovers, two things Jans will want to address before the schedule gets more demanding.
Still, the overall performance was encouraging. Jans appeared comfortable allowing his players to play freely, and the Bulldogs responded with an efficient offensive showing.
Bulldogs Have an Opportunity to Build Momentum
Mississippi State has two more opportunities to establish itself at home, hosting Northwestern State on Thursday before welcoming Jackson State next Monday. Both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Those matchups should provide additional opportunities for the Bulldogs to develop chemistry, improve defensively and continue finding their offensive identity.
One game doesn't determine an entire season, but Monday night's victory offered a glimpse of what this Mississippi State team could become.
The Bulldogs might have entered the season with modest expectations, but they certainly didn't play like a team worried about preseason rankings.
If Hubbard continues leading the way, Grace provides consistent production off the bench and the rest of the roster continues contributing, Mississippi State could have the pieces to surprise some people in the SEC this season.
It's only the beginning, but the Bulldogs have given their fans plenty of reasons to believe something special could be developing in Starkville.
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Logan Horito is a writer for On SI, covering the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a focus on performance, competition, and athlete development. A former collegiate swimmer, he brings firsthand experience from high-level athletics into his reporting, pairing on-field insight with thoughtful analysis. Logan has written for multiple sports platforms, including Hardwood Heroics and Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN). His work is driven by a passion for the human element of sports and the stories that define competition.Follow loganhorito