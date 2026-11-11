The Hump Report: Josh Hubbard Made History. Mississippi State’s Supporting Cast Is Making Progress

Josh Hubbard reached a number Monday night that places him beside some of the most important names in Mississippi State basketball history. The Bulldogs’ larger opportunity is building a team that does not require him to carry every important possession.

Hubbard scored 14 points in Mississippi State’s 98-57 victory over Jackson State, pushing his career total to 2,001. He joined Jeff Malone, Bailey Howell and Quinndary Weatherspoon as the fourth Bulldog to reach 2,000 career points. State improved to 3-0, completing its opening homestand without a loss.

The milestone belongs at the center of the story. So does the way Mississippi State won around it. Hubbard did not need an overwhelming scoring performance for the Bulldogs to control the game.

Mississippi State Guard Josh Hubbard (#12) during the game between the Southern Louisiana Lions and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

Hubbard’s Milestone Reflects Years of Consistency

He entered Monday needing 13 points to reach 2,000. His jumper with 17:10 remaining in the second half pushed State ahead 55-31 and carried him across the threshold. It was a memorable basket because of the sustained production that preceded it.

Through Monday, Hubbard had scored in double figures in 96 of his 104 career games. He had started 85 consecutive games and reached double figures in 15 straight appearances. Those numbers explain how a milestone celebrated in a single instant was assembled through years of dependable work.

His climb is continuing. At 2,001 points, Hubbard stands fourth in program history and needs 12 more to move past Weatherspoon into third. That next step is close, but Monday supplied a meaningful opportunity to recognize what he has already accomplished.

The team’s encouraging development is that the achievement came during a collective performance. Hubbard finished with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 41-point victory. Mississippi State could honor its most familiar scorer while receiving productive contributions elsewhere.

That is a healthier arrangement than asking a historic player to make every ordinary possession survivable. Supporting Hubbard does not diminish his importance. It gives the Bulldogs a better chance to use his abilities without depending on them exclusively.

Mississippi State guard King Grace celebrates a made basket against Tennessee Tech. | Mississippi State Basketball, X

The Supporting Cast Is Turning Potential Into Production

That has been a theme of the opening stretch. King Grace scored a career-high 23 points in the 106-88 opener against Tennessee Tech, adding career highs of eight rebounds and four assists. Hubbard contributed 25 points and a career-high nine assists as five Bulldogs reached double figures.

Support should not be measured only by who finishes second in scoring. Grace contributed in several areas, while Hubbard’s assists showed how his influence could include creating opportunities for teammates. The distribution gave Mississippi State more than one productive route through the game.

Against Northwestern State, 12 Bulldogs scored and nine produced at least six points. State’s bench outscored its counterpart 45-17, with Grace adding 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. That is an early example of depth becoming production rather than remaining a preseason description.

Monday supplied another combination. Hubbard, Tajuan Simpkins and RJ Johnson combined for 29 first-half points on 9-of-13 shooting as Mississippi State established a 51-29 halftime lead. Their work helped put the game firmly in State’s favor before the milestone celebration.

Three games cannot establish that those contributions will remain equally productive against every opponent. They can establish that the Bulldogs have begun translating the preseason objective into something visible.

The Defense Responded, but Bigger Tests Remain

The defensive response deserves attention alongside the scoring. Tennessee Tech scored 88 points in the opener, including 51 after halftime. Mississippi State won comfortably, but that second-half output provided a legitimate concern beneath an impressive offensive total.

The next two games produced substantially different results. State held Northwestern State to 44 points and 14-of-47 shooting in an 82-44 victory. Jackson State then finished with 57 as the Bulldogs won by 41.

The opposition remains part of the evaluation. Three home victories do not establish how Mississippi State will perform throughout the season, and the scoring distribution may become harder to maintain against stronger opponents. That limitation should keep the conclusions measured without erasing the progress.

Hubbard has earned his place in program history. The players around him have begun sustarted making clear identifiable contributions, and the defense has responded to an uneven opening night. Those are meaningful developments, even if they remain early ones.

A 3-0 start should create interest, not certainty. Hubbard’s milestone belongs to him. Turning this homestand into a dependable team identity belongs to everyone around him.

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