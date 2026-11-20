Mississippi State women's basketball is giving its fans plenty of reasons to be excited early in the 2026-27 season. The Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start, but it isn't just the winning record that has caught attention. Something special is beginning to develop defensively in Starkville, and the numbers are starting to back it up.

Through their first five games, the Bulldogs have forced an incredible 146 turnovers, averaging 29.2 per game. That is the most turnovers forced through five games by a Mississippi State team since the 2013-14 season.

For a program that has spent years building a reputation around tough defense, reaching a number like this is worth paying attention to. And with several players already making an impact, head coach Sam Purcell could have something special developing.

Sam Purcell, Mississippi State's head coach, is seen during the Alcorn State game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State's Defense Is Making Life Difficult for Opponents

Forcing 146 turnovers in five games doesn't happen by accident. It takes communication, discipline, athleticism, and a willingness to make life uncomfortable for opposing offenses.

The Bulldogs have made that a priority early this season, and two players in particular have helped establish that identity: Madison Francis and Favour Nwaedozi.

Francis has been a difference-maker on both ends of the floor. She currently leads Mississippi State in steals with 2.8 per game while also averaging 2.0 blocks. Her ability to disrupt passing lanes and protect the basket gives the Bulldogs multiple ways to create defensive stops.

Nwaedozi has been equally impressive. She leads the team in scoring with 16.2 points per game and rebounding with 12.4. Her presence inside gives Mississippi State an advantage on the glass while providing a reliable scoring option.

Together, the two have given Purcell a dynamic combination of interior strength and defensive versatility.

A Defensive Number That Takes Mississippi State Back to 2013-14

The last time Mississippi State forced this many turnovers through its first five games was during the 2013-14 season.

That year, the Bulldogs finished 22-14 and reached the WNIT quarterfinals. While it wasn't one of the program's most celebrated seasons, it became an important building block for what came next.

Under former head coach Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State eventually developed into one of the nation's top women's basketball programs, reaching consecutive national championship games in 2017 and 2018.

It would be unfair to compare this year's team to those championship squads just yet. However, seeing the Bulldogs produce similar early defensive numbers is an encouraging sign of what could be ahead.

Sam Purcell Has a Foundation to Build On

Now entering his fifth season leading Mississippi State, Purcell has already shown that he can develop impactful players and compete against some of the SEC's toughest programs.

Last season, the Bulldogs defeated two top-15 opponents, including a 71-59 victory over then-No. 7 Kentucky and a 15-point road win against Tennessee.

Francis was a major part of that success, leading the team in scoring, blocks, and steals as a freshman. She also established a program freshman record with 88 blocks.

Nwaedozi added another dimension after arriving from Japan, becoming one of just four SEC players to average a double-double.

Those performances have carried into the new season, and Mississippi State appears to be building on that foundation.

Feb 22, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Favour Nwaedozi (25) shoots a lay up against Texas Longhorns guard Aaliyah Crump (23) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Play Will Show How Good These Bulldogs Really Are

There is still a long way to go before anyone can seriously discuss Mississippi State as a national championship contender.

The Bulldogs have yet to face the level of competition they will see against SEC powerhouses such as South Carolina and LSU. Those matchups will provide a much better indication of whether this defensive pressure can hold up against elite offenses.

Still, starting 5-0 while forcing 146 turnovers is not something to overlook.

If Francis, Nwaedozi, and the rest of this roster can maintain their defensive intensity when conference play begins in January, Mississippi State could become a difficult matchup for anyone.

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