Mississippi State basketball teams continue to add players from portal
STARKVILLE, Miss. —Both Mississippi State basketball teams had their work cut out for them when the NCAA basketball transfer portal opened last month.
The men’s team lost eight players to the portal and the women’s team lost four. Throw in the loss of players on both teams to graduation and the cupboards were pretty bare. The work will continue even after the portal closes Tuesday, but both teams have made significant strides in putting together their rosters.
The latest addition over the weekend came for the women’s team, who at one point had just three scholarship players on the roster after losing key starters to graduation and one (Debreasha Powe) to Mississippi State’s biggest rival, Ole Miss. Howard guard Saniyah King committed to the Bulldogs, according to an On3 report, while on an official visit to Starkville this weekend.
King was a star player for Howard last season, winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year with a conference-best 4.7 assists per game, while also averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
In 32 minutes a game at Howard, King showed she was an effective shooter. She made 35 percent of her field goals and 34 percent of all three-pointers (second in MEAC).
The latest commitment the men’s team received came Friday from former Kansas State forward Achor Achor, which you can read about here.
Here are the full list on incoming and outgoing transfers for both Mississippi State basketball teams:
Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Transfers
Incoming
- PF Achor Achor (Kansas State)
- SF Amier Ali (Arizona State)
- PF Sam Walters (Michigan)
- PG Ja’Borrie McGhee (UAB)
- C Quincy Ballard (Wichita State)
Outgoing
- SF Harrison Alexander
- PF Keshawn Murphy (Auburn)
- SG Riley Kugel (UCF)
- SF Adrian Myers
- C Jeremy Goumena (UCF)
- SG Martavious Russell
- C Michael Nwoko
- PG Kanye Clary
Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Transfers
Incoming
- G Saniyah King (Howard)
- F Kharyssa Richardson (Auburn/Ole Miss)
- G Trayanna Crisp (North Carolina)
Outgoing
- G Debreasha Powe (Ole Miss)
- G Denim DeShields
- F Tahj-Monet Bloom
- C Madina Okot
- G Shakirah Edwards (Troy)
- F Anaisha Carriere
- Quanirah Montague