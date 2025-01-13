College Basketball Rankings: Mississippi State’s Spot in AP, Coaches, KenPom, and NCAA NET Week 11 Polls
Even with a loss to Kentucky, Mississippi State is still loved and respected by the major ranking and polls going into Week 11.
The Bulldogs started the SEC season with wins voer South Carolina and Vanderbilt, but lost 95-90 against Kentucky on Saturday. Now it's make-or-break time ... sort of.
Barring a total collapse, Mississippi State won't have any problem getting into the NCAA Tournament, but the rest of January will go a long way to dictating just how strong a season this will be. In a loaded SEC, where should the Bulldogs be considering nine teams are currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
Three of the next four games are on the road starting with No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday. Ole Miss is playing well, the road trip to Tennessee is a problem, and while South Carolina is the easiest team of the bunch. that's on the road before dealing with Alabama and its high-powered offense.
So don't get into any sort of a twist if the rankings below are the highest the Bulldogs will be over the next few months. February and March don't exactly ease up, but they're not horrible compared to this next stretch of games. For now. where does Mississippi State rank in the latest polls and systems? For Week 11 ...
AP Top 25 Poll
Mississippi State Current Rank: 15
Previous Rank: 14
Projected Rank Next Week: 20
Coaches Poll
Mississippi State Current Rank: 18
Previous Rank: 13
Projected Rank Next Week: 24
KenPom College Basketball Ratings
Mississippi State Current Rank: 20
Previous Rank: 15
Projected Rank Next Week: 24
NCAA Net Rankings
Mississippi State Current Rank: 18
Previous Rank: 16
Projected Rank Next Week: 24