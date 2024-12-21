Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State at Memphis Prediction, Game Preview & Betting Lines

Preview of the Mississippi State at Memphis college basketball matchup in the prediction, what will happen, and betting lines.

Pete Fiutak

Mississippi State's center Michael Nwoko (23) runs the ball during the game against Central Michigan at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.
Mississippi State's center Michael Nwoko (23) runs the ball during the game against Central Michigan at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

This is one of those games that three months from now will be talked about in a room full of people trying to create seeds for a big tournament.

Both Memphis and Mississippi State will soon dive deep into their respective conference schedules, they each have some nice things on the resumés, and at the moment, they’re fringe top 25ish teams. Memphis is 21st in the latest AP Poll, Mississippi State is just on the outside looking in.

The Bulldogs are on a run of three straight games away from home, the Tigers have lost two of their last five, and both are looking for a little consistency.

Memphis' PJ Haggerty
Memphis' PJ Haggerty (4) dribbles down the court during the game between Arkansas State University and the University of Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, December 8, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mississippi State at Memphis: How to Watch, Game Preview

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
Game Time: 12:30 pm
How To Watch: CBS
Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN
Teams: Mississippi State (10-1), Memphis (9-2)
Fiu Bluesky

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Memphis screws up a lot, and Mississippi State doesn’t.

The Tigers have two mega issues. They turn the ball over way too much, and they can’t guard anyone from three. Mississippi State doesn’t turn the ball over - it’s fourth in the nation in fewest giveaways - and it’s okay from three. At the very least, it’s good enough to give the Memphis perimeter defense a few problems, but …

Why Memphis Will Win

Mississippi State is even worse at guarding the three.

Butler went off on the SEC Bulldogs from the outside in MSU’s lone loss. Prairie View kept it WAY too close by hitting ten threes a few weeks ago, and McNeese State was on last week in a 66-63 MSU win.

Memphis might turn it over a ton, but it’ll make the extra pass to get the open three. It’s one of the best teams in the nation at hitting from outside, it’s great at getting to the free throw line, and …

Mississippi State at Memphis: Who Will Win?

Mississippi State has to make this a bit of a track meet. The Bulldogs are deep, and the Tigers aren’t.

And yeah, Memphis will make plenty of shots from the outside, turnovers will matter in this. As long as the Bulldogs can offset the ten threes the Tigers will hit with transition points, this should be close.

Memphis is just a wee bit better on the free throw line, and it’s way better from the outside.

Mississippi State at Memphis Prediction, Betting Lines

Prediction: Memphis 78, Mississippi State 74
Line: Memphis -1.5, o/u: 151.5 

Published
Pete Fiutak
PETE FIUTAK

Home/Basketball