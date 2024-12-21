Mississippi State at Memphis Prediction, Game Preview & Betting Lines
This is one of those games that three months from now will be talked about in a room full of people trying to create seeds for a big tournament.
Both Memphis and Mississippi State will soon dive deep into their respective conference schedules, they each have some nice things on the resumés, and at the moment, they’re fringe top 25ish teams. Memphis is 21st in the latest AP Poll, Mississippi State is just on the outside looking in.
The Bulldogs are on a run of three straight games away from home, the Tigers have lost two of their last five, and both are looking for a little consistency.
Mississippi State at Memphis: How to Watch, Game Preview
Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
Game Time: 12:30 pm
How To Watch: CBS
Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN
Teams: Mississippi State (10-1), Memphis (9-2)
Fiu Bluesky
Why Mississippi State Will Win
Memphis screws up a lot, and Mississippi State doesn’t.
The Tigers have two mega issues. They turn the ball over way too much, and they can’t guard anyone from three. Mississippi State doesn’t turn the ball over - it’s fourth in the nation in fewest giveaways - and it’s okay from three. At the very least, it’s good enough to give the Memphis perimeter defense a few problems, but …
Why Memphis Will Win
Mississippi State is even worse at guarding the three.
Butler went off on the SEC Bulldogs from the outside in MSU’s lone loss. Prairie View kept it WAY too close by hitting ten threes a few weeks ago, and McNeese State was on last week in a 66-63 MSU win.
Memphis might turn it over a ton, but it’ll make the extra pass to get the open three. It’s one of the best teams in the nation at hitting from outside, it’s great at getting to the free throw line, and …
Mississippi State at Memphis: Who Will Win?
Mississippi State has to make this a bit of a track meet. The Bulldogs are deep, and the Tigers aren’t.
And yeah, Memphis will make plenty of shots from the outside, turnovers will matter in this. As long as the Bulldogs can offset the ten threes the Tigers will hit with transition points, this should be close.
Memphis is just a wee bit better on the free throw line, and it’s way better from the outside.
Mississippi State at Memphis Prediction, Betting Lines
Prediction: Memphis 78, Mississippi State 74
Line: Memphis -1.5, o/u: 151.5