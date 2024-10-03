Mississippi State Women Finalize Hoops Schedule: Morning Bell, October 3
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State women’s basketball will recognize a familiar foe in the hallways of the 2024 Cayman Islands Classic Women’s Tournament.
The Bulldogs won’t play Notre Dame at the two-day tournament Nov. 28-29. The Bulldogs will face Utah on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. and then will face South Florida the following day at the same time.
The five participants in the tournament – Mississippi State, Notre Dame, South Florida, TCU and Utah – had a combined .764 winning percentage last year and four of the five won 20 or more games.
"We're very excited to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic," coach Sam Purcell said. "This tournament has a proven track record of bringing in a field of talented programs that expect to make deep runs in March. The top-notch competition will test where we are in the early portion of the season and prepare us for the challenges of the SEC schedule, all while providing our student-athletes with a world-class experience in a destination setting."
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
Men’s Golf: 2nd place at Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Final)
Women’s Golf: 2nd place at Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Final)
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITF Louisville 25K
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITF Louisville 25K
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State men’s golf team finished the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in second place, shooting a 14-over par in three-day tournament, including a 6-over par in Wednesday’s final round. Louisville finished in third place with a 26-over par for the tournament. Drew Wilson was the highest finishing Bulldog, shooting a 3-over par to finish in sixth place with a 2-over for the tournament. Fellow Bulldog Ugo Malcor finished just one stroke behind.
- Mississippi State women’s golf team finished in second place at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational after starting the day in third place. BYU started the day in second place, but shot a 17-over par to fall back into fourth place. The Bulldogs posted a 1-over par score in the final round. Arkansas won the team title with a 12-under team score for the tournament. Julia Lopez Ramirez finished second in the tournament (5-under), breaking up a 1-2-3 individual finish for Arkansas.
- Former Mississippi State golfer Hunter Logan will make is PGA Tour debut when he tees off Thursday morning at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. He is scheduled to tee off at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday and 1:40 p.m. on Friday.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:
Arizona: "I'm going to say the Wildcat is out."