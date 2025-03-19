Viral Star Sydney Thomas Shares Her Mississippi State NCAA Tournament Prediction
It's often said that everyone fills out a bracket for the NCAA Tournament as March Madness tends to overtake even the smallest of basketball fans.
Sydney Thomas is an SEC girl at heart, attending Alabama for business school before becoming a viral sensation as working as a ring girl for last year's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson "fight".
Thomas has revealed her NCAA Tournament bracket picks for the official NCAA March Madness X account and certainly gave love to her school as well as the SEC.
But what about Mississippi State?
Sydney Thomas' NCAA Tournament Picks
As you can see Thomas has Mississippi State falling to Baylor in the first round, a pick shared by many who have filled out brackets.
For SEC backers she does have an all-SEC national championship however as Thomas picks Alabama to beat Missouri in the title game.
Homer picks or not, props to Thomas for at least going out on a limb. Most the time when you click on these brackets they have all 1 and 2 seeds meeting in the Elite Eight, instead she has four teams seeded fourth or lower in their regions playing for regional championships.
Mississippi State vs. Baylor: How to Watch NCAA Tournament Game
Mississippi State (21-12) vs. Baylor (19-14)
Day and time: Friday (Mar. 21) at 12:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Lenovo Center, Raleigh, North Carolina
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS Sports Live | CBS App