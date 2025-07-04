Purcell inks contract extension as Mississippi State secures future
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State women's basketball coach Sam Purcell didn’t just revive Mississippi State women’s basketball, he’s raising the ceiling.
After a second NCAA Tournament appearance in three years, the Bulldogs announced Thursday that Purcell has signed a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.
“I would like to thank Dr. Mark Keenum and Director of Athletics Zac Selmon for their trust to build on the success we have had. I’m extremely excited to work with Zac as he continues to take our athletic department to new heights,” Purcell said in a statement. “I am blessed to be surrounded by an amazing staff and to coach great young women who represent their families, our program, the University and the state of Mississippi with pride. Life is about people, and my family and I could not be more excited to continue to call Starkville home and play in front of the best fans in women’s basketball inside The Hump.”
The numbers behind Purcell’s new deal tell the story of a coach who has quickly elevated expectations.
Since arriving in Starkville, he’s compiled a 67-35 overall record, including a 24-24 mark in the SEC, both program bests for any coach through their first three years.
He’s led the Bulldogs to three straight 20-win seasons, an achievement matched by only two other active SEC coaches, and guided Mississippi State to two NCAA Tournament appearances with three tourney wins in just three years.
Purcell’s impact going beyond just the scores scores. His reputation as an elite recruiter has translated to immediate results on the court and in the recruiting wars.
Since 2022, he’s brought seven ESPNW top-100 signees to Starkville, including five ranked inside the top 50. Two of his signing classes rank among the top three in program history.
The 2025 recruiting class, currently ranked 11th nationally by ESPN, is expected to be another foundation for the Bulldogs’ future.
The Bulldogs’ 2024-25 campaign saw the team return to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed, facing California in the opening round. For Purcell, the trip marked another early career milestone. It was Mississippi State’s 13th tournament appearance and his second as coach.
Under Purcell, individual players have blossomed.
Rickea Jackson’s rise to second all-time in program steals and fifth in points, and Jessika Carter’s selection as the Bulldogs’ first WNBA draftee since 2019, both highlight Purcell’s ability to maximize talent development.
Jackson earned two All-SEC second team selections under Purcell’, while Carter matched those honors before her professional leap.
Mississippi State’s administration has made clear that this extension is as much about the future as it is about rewarding past performance.
Athletics director Zac Selmon and President Dr. Mark Keenum have both expressed confidence in Purcell’s vision and leadership.
“Sam Purcell’s commitment to excellence — on and off the court — has raised the standard for Mississippi State women’s basketball,” Purcell said. “We are confident in his ability to build on our recent success and continue to elevate our program.”
Purcell’s extension comes at a time of renewed investment in women’s basketball at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs’ home court, Humphrey Coliseum—affectionately known as “The Hump”—has become a fortress, with fans rallying behind the team’s aggressive, up-tempo style and its string of winning seasons. Season tickets for the upcoming year are already on sale, and the deadline for renewals is July 11 (hailstate.com).
Before coming to Starkville he spent years as an assistant at Louisville, where he helped lead the Cardinals to a national championship game and by mentorships under legends like Jeff Walz and his own father-in-law, Hall of Famer Joe Ciampi.
Off the court, Purcell is known for his community engagement and commitment to player development. He’s been praised for supporting his athletes’ academic and personal growth, helping set a tone that resonates beyond the hardwood.
“Life is about people,” Purcell said. “My family and I could not be more excited to continue to call Starkville home and play in front of the best fans in women’s basketball.”
Purcell's contract runs through 2029.