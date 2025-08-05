Cowbell Corner

SEC announces Mississippi State women's basketball conference schedule

The Bulldogs' 2025-26 slate of SEC games will see them travel to more NCAA Tournament teams than will come to Humphrey Coliseum.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Forward Kayla Thomas (#14) and Mississippi State Guard Anaisha Carriere (#8) during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.
Mississippi State Forward Kayla Thomas (#14) and Mississippi State Guard Anaisha Carriere (#8) during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. / Mississippi State Athletics
The SEC announced dates for its upcoming slate of women’s basketball conference games on Tuesday, filling in some of the biggest gaps in Mississippi State’s schedule.

The Bulldogs already knew their schedule would include 10 teams that played in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Four of those games will be at Humphrey Coliseum when LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt come to Starkville. Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Missouri will also travel to Mississippi State.

The road games will feature trips to Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The Bulldogs will also travel to Arkansas and Texas A&M.

This is the 17th season the SEC has schedule a 16-game conference schedule for women’s basketball. The schedule consists of at least one game against each of the other SEC teams, either at home or on the road. All teams play eight home games and eight road games and each season teams will have a home-and-home series with one team that changes annually.

The regular season will end with the 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. starting March 4 and ending March 8 with the championship game.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 22-12 season that ended in a second round NCAA Tournament game against USC, 96-59. It was their second-straight season with 20 or more wins and first trip back to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year hiatus.

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball 2025-26 SEC Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 1 Auburn at Mississippi State
Sunday, Jan. 4: Mississippi State at Oklahoma
Thursday, Jan. 8: Tennessee at Mississippi State
Sunday, Jan. 11: Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Thursday, Jan. 15: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Sunday, Jan. 18: Kentucky at Mississippi State
Sunday, Jan. 25: Mississippi State at Alabama
Thursday, Jan. 29: Mississippi State at Tennessee
Sunday, Feb. 1: Missouri at Mississippi State
Thursday, Feb. 5: Mississippi State at South Carolina
Thursday, Feb. 12: Georgia at Mississippi State
Monday, Feb. 16: Mississippi State at Arkansas
Thursday, Feb. 19: Florida at Mississippi State
Sunday, Feb. 22: Mississippi State at Texas
Thursday, Feb. 26: Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Sunday, Mar. 1: LSU at Mississippi State

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule

Monday, November 24: Mississippi State vs. Alcorn State, Emerald Coast Classic, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 25: Mississippi State vs. Middle Tennessee State/Providence, Emerald Coast Classic, TBD
Thursday, December 4: Pittsburgh at Mississippi State, ACC/SEC Challenge, TBD

