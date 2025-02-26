SEC Chaos: Fans React as Georgia Stuns Florida, Alabama Dominates Mississippi State & More
There is never a dull moment in the SEC - and that goes for fall, winter, or spring.
Tuesday night saw a wild night of college basketball action across the conference while things off the court were wild as well.
Mississippi State got rocked in its trip to Alabama as the Crimson Tide shot lights out. The Bulldogs losing in baseball made it a night to forget for the faithful State fans.
Elsewhere, Missouri handled business against South Carolina, and Georgia shocked the conference by knocking off No. 3 Florida before Tennessee held on at LSU.
Social media was ablaze across the SEC Tuesday night as live reactions from the games came pouring in. Below are some of the best posts regarding those games in basketball's best conference this winter.
Alabama = National Championship Contender?
When Alabama is Hitting Shots...Look Out
Tough Night for Mississippi State Faithful
The baseball team also lost in a midweek against Troy.