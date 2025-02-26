Cowbell Corner

SEC Chaos: Fans React as Georgia Stuns Florida, Alabama Dominates Mississippi State & More

There is never a dull moment in SEC Country

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) gets a put back dunk between Mississippi State forward Keshawn Murphy (3) and Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (12) at Coleman Coliseum.
Feb 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) gets a put back dunk between Mississippi State forward Keshawn Murphy (3) and Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (12) at Coleman Coliseum. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
Tuesday night saw a wild night of college basketball action across the conference while things off the court were wild as well.

Mississippi State got rocked in its trip to Alabama as the Crimson Tide shot lights out. The Bulldogs losing in baseball made it a night to forget for the faithful State fans.

Elsewhere, Missouri handled business against South Carolina, and Georgia shocked the conference by knocking off No. 3 Florida before Tennessee held on at LSU.

Social media was ablaze across the SEC Tuesday night as live reactions from the games came pouring in. Below are some of the best posts regarding those games in basketball's best conference this winter.

Alabama = National Championship Contender?

When Alabama is Hitting Shots...Look Out

Tough Night for Mississippi State Faithful

The baseball team also lost in a midweek against Troy.

Mississippi State Gets Tossed Around Tuscaloosa

Tamar Bates' Highlight Dunk vs. South Carolina

Mizzou's Epic Turnaround Continues After Routing South Carolina

Georgia Stuns No. 3 Florida in Athens

Tennessee Gets Road Win at LSU

SEC Absolutely Wild Entering Tuesday Night

