SEC Poised to Set NCAA Tournament Record, Says Latest Joe Lunardi Bracketology
Mississippi State is surely headed to the NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks and plenty of the SEC will be joining it. Just how many make the dance officially remains to be seen but according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, a potential record is well within reach for the conference.
Lunardi released his lastest Bracketology on ESPN Friday, and in it had 13 different SEC teams making the men's basketball tournament. If that is to play out it would set a record for the most teams from one conference making the tournament in a single season. Currently the Big East holds the record for sending 11 teams dancing in 2011.
So who gets in and who gets left out four SEC teams are currently very much on the bubble?
Here is what Lunardi projected for the conference on Friday morning.
SEC NCAA Tournament Projections: South Region
Auburn is clearly in and will be in the running for the top overall seed. The Tigers earned Lunardi's No. 1 seed in the South region of the projection.
Kentucky landed the three-seed and would square off against James Madison in the opening game.
Mississippi State was dealt the seven-seed, having a first round date with San Diego State before a likely matchup with two-seed Iowa State.
Vanderbilt earned the No. 9 seed while Texas snuck into a First Four matchup with Ohio State to determine the 12-seed in the South Region.
SEC NCAA Tournament Projections: West Region
Two teams earned spots in the West Region according to the latest from Lunardi.
Despite being upset earlier in the week by Georgia, Florida remained a No. 2 seed while Oklahoma would battle Indiana in the First Four for the 11-seed out west.
SEC NCAA Tournament Projections: East Region
Tennessee earned a two-seed from Lunardi, while Missouri (eight seed) and Arkansas (10 seed) both also found themselves in the East.
SEC NCAA Tournament Projections: Midwest
Alabama earned the second of two No. 1 seeds for the conference as it picked up the Midwest's top seed. Texas A&M (three-seed) and Ole Miss (seven-seed) also found their ways to the Midwest region according to Lunardi.
Bubble Burst: Georgia
Despite a big upset of SEC-rival Florida this week, Lunardi still had Georgia missing the dance. He called for Georgia to be the first team out in his latest projection.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
The SEC is clearly loaded this year, something we've known for a very long time. However, if you need any further evidence that the NCAA Tournament has no business expanding the number of teams in it, look no further than Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Georgia still all being under serious consideration to make the one that is already here.
Those four programs combine to be just 20-40 in SEC play this season, and we really think any of them should be in the dance, let alone all of them?
Get real.