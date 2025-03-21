Cowbell Corner

Social Media Reacts as SEC Struggles in NCAA Tournament After Mississippi State Loss

The SEC had a record 14 teams make the NCAA Tournament but with Mississippi State losing, are just 4-4 so far

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) reacts during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) reacts during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State's NCAA Tournament stay wasn't very long as it was one-and-done for the Bulldogs. State lost in Friday's first round of the NCAA Tournament in a thriller against Baylor, falling 75-72.

Losing both the turnover and rebounding battle clearly didn't do Mississippi State any favors. Nor did allowing 51 second half points in the defeat.

Social media was alive for the end of the first round NCAA Tournament game as well as for the rough start for the SEC. Through eight games, the mighty conference sits just 4-4, and many are having a field day with that as well.

Check out the best social media posts during Mississippi State's tough loss and some of those dunking on the SEC almost halfway through the second day of the NCAA Tournament.

The Streak Unfortunately Continues for Mississippi State

Another Confusing End for Mississippi State

Lights Too Bright for Mississippi State

Dick Vitale Weighs In

SEC = Media Creation

Perhaps 14 Was Too Many Teams

This Go for Any Sport?

SEC the Deepest Conference

15 Teams Next Year!

The SEC: An ACC Creation?

A New SEC Logo

SEC Might Not Be The Greatest Conference Ever

SEC Depth Not That Great?

You Think?

Saw This Coming for SEC

Now That's Just Mean

SEC The Most Overrated Conference

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY

Home/Basketball