Social Media Reacts as SEC Struggles in NCAA Tournament After Mississippi State Loss
Mississippi State's NCAA Tournament stay wasn't very long as it was one-and-done for the Bulldogs. State lost in Friday's first round of the NCAA Tournament in a thriller against Baylor, falling 75-72.
Losing both the turnover and rebounding battle clearly didn't do Mississippi State any favors. Nor did allowing 51 second half points in the defeat.
Social media was alive for the end of the first round NCAA Tournament game as well as for the rough start for the SEC. Through eight games, the mighty conference sits just 4-4, and many are having a field day with that as well.
Check out the best social media posts during Mississippi State's tough loss and some of those dunking on the SEC almost halfway through the second day of the NCAA Tournament.