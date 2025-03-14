Mississippi State Falls to Missouri in SEC Tournament: Social Media Reacts to Loss
Mississippi State falls to Missouri and now awaits what seed it'll be in NCAA Tournament
In this story:
Mississippi State's SEC Tournament stay lasted two games. After routing LSU on Wednesday, the Bulldogs couldn't slow down Missouri, falling to the Tigers 85-73.
Mississippi State is safely in the NCAA Tournament it would appear, but what seed the Bulldogs get remains to be seen.
Can Mississippi State put together a run to perhaps make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament?
And what can Missouri do to even further its incredible turnaround season.
Social media was alive and well following the game and some of the best reactions can be found below.
Missouri Grinds Out a Hard-Fought Victory
Missouri Praise After Win
Mississippi State's Magic Number?
Suspect Mississippi State Defense of Late
Josh Hubbard Praise
Honest Evaluation of Mississippi State
Starkville = Flop City?
Too Many Low Points for Mississippi State
The Path to the Over
Need More LSUs in the Bracket
Published |Modified