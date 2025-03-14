Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Falls to Missouri in SEC Tournament: Social Media Reacts to Loss

Mississippi State falls to Missouri and now awaits what seed it'll be in NCAA Tournament

Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) passes while pressured by Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025.
Mississippi State's SEC Tournament stay lasted two games. After routing LSU on Wednesday, the Bulldogs couldn't slow down Missouri, falling to the Tigers 85-73.

Mississippi State is safely in the NCAA Tournament it would appear, but what seed the Bulldogs get remains to be seen.

Can Mississippi State put together a run to perhaps make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament?

And what can Missouri do to even further its incredible turnaround season.

Social media was alive and well following the game and some of the best reactions can be found below.

Missouri Grinds Out a Hard-Fought Victory

Missouri Praise After Win

Mississippi State's Magic Number?

Suspect Mississippi State Defense of Late

Josh Hubbard Praise

Honest Evaluation of Mississippi State

Starkville = Flop City?

Too Many Low Points for Mississippi State

The Path to the Over

Need More LSUs in the Bracket

