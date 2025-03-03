SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Predictions: How Far Will Mississippi State Go?
How Far Can Mississippi State Go in the 2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament?
The SEC Women's College Basketball Tournament won't be nearly as deep or treacherous as the men's version, but there are still plenty of killers up top and a whole lot of traffic to get through.
Mississippi State is a 10 seed in the women's bracket, and even with seven ranked teams in the tournament there's a chance to make a decent run.
How will the Bulldogs do? Here's our best pre-tournament guess at how the tournament will go.
SEC Women's Basketball Tournament First Round Predictions
Tennessee (9) over Texas A&M (16)
Georgia (12) over Arkansas (13)
Auburn (14) over Florida (11)
Mississippi State (10) over Missouri (15)
We'll have the full Mississippi State vs Missouri game preview out soon. It should be a battle - Mizzou won the first meeting by one in Starkville by hitting just about everything - but the Bulldogs should get through with a bit more scoring pop this time around.
SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Second Round Predictions
Tennessee (9) over Vanderbilt (8)
Oklahoma (5) over Georgia (12)
Alabama (6) over Auburn (14)
Mississippi State (10) over Ole Miss (7)
The Rebels rolled 71-63 in the first meeting, but the Bulldogs won the rebounding battle. Ole Miss was good on the free throw line in the win, but it's not usually all that great pushing to hit just 70% on the season - it's inconsistent on the line. Mississippi State gets to the line a bit more than normal this time.
SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Third Round Predictions
South Carolina (1) over Tennessee (9)
Oklahoma (5) over Kentucky (4)
LSU (3) over Alabama (6)
Texas (2) over Mississippi State (10)
This is where the fun stops. Not that South Carolina would've been easier, but Mississippi State gets a No. 1 Texas team in a two-seed spot after the Longhorns lost the coin-flip for the top spot, The Bulldogs balled out in a 68-64 loss to the Longhorns just a week ago, but they won't keep it as tight this time around.
To play it out without Miss State ...
SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Semifinal Predictions
South Carolina (1) over Oklahoma (5)
Texas (2) over LSU (3)
SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship Prediction
3 pm ET, ESPN, Sunday, March 9
South Carolina (2) over Texas (1)
No coin flip needed for this. Texas lost just twice this season. Once in overtime to Notre Dame, the other in a 67-50 blasting when the shots just wouldn't fall. The Gamecocks won't win easily, but they'll take the SEC title in what will feel like a home game.