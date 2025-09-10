The good times keep on rolling for Mississippi State
It’s a really good week for Mississippi State fans.
Their football team just sent Arizona State into the land of unranked teams, their volleyball team is still unbeaten, and their women’s golf team is just getting started.
You can now add the men’s basketball team to that list of Bulldog teams having a great week.
Wednesday afternoon, four-star shooting guard Willie Burnett made his commitment to Mississippi State after making an official visit to Starkville this past weekend. He made his commitment in a live broadcast while choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma State, Florida State and Western Kentucky. He also had offers from Arkansas State, George Mason, Hampton and UT Martin.
Both On3 and 247Sports rank Burnett as a four-star prospect. But there are some differences between the two.
On3, aka Rivals, has Burnett as the No. 26 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 6 overall prospect in Virginia. 247Sports has Burnett rated as the No. 16 combination guard and No. 6 overall player in the state.
The biggest difference is Rivals has Burnett ranked as the No. 93 overall prospect in the class, while 247Sports ranks him No. 109.
Burnett is the second member of Mississippi State’s 2026 recruiting class, joining center Ladarius Givan who is also from Virginia as early members of the Bulldogs’ class.
In a story by On3’s Paul Jones, Burnett talked about the reasons for his decision.
“I love Coach Jans and I love their program,” Burnett said in the article. “I can’t wait to get down there. I like the style they play with and my dad likes the sets they run on offense. We have watched a lot of their games and like what we see. It’s just a good fit for me and I fit their style.”
“What stands out the most is the way (Jans) loves to win,” Burnett added later in the article. “You don’t want to play for a coach that doesn’t love to win but he is crazy about winning. That stands out a lot.”
Last season, as a junior at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla., Burnett averaged 23.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, scored 30 or more points eight times and more than 40 twice.
In a separate article, 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein provided a scouting report of Burnett and included an assessment of how the shooting guard will fit in with the Bulldogs:
“From a roster perspective, there should be plenty of opportunities for Burnett in the backcourt, even if they add a piece or two in the portal this spring. Jayden Epps, Shawn Jones Jr., and Ja'Borri McGhee are headed into their final year of eligibility this season, and Josh Hubbard will do so next year in 2026-26. That means that Burnett would ideally get a year to be his understudy and then potentially take over as a sophomore, teaming up with King Grace in the backcourt. In the unpredictable world of college basketball roster construction, though, long-term plans are flexible at best.”