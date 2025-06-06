First transfer portal commitments of Brian O'Connor era are made
And on the fifth day of the Brian O’Connor era in Starkville, the players started to commit and Mississippi State the best transfer portal class, so far.
A few players already on the Mississippi State baseball roster declared their intention to return to Starkville next season, including Ace Reese and Ryan McPherson. But the program has received its first transfer portal commitments, and their former school won’t surprise anyone.
UPDATED: Mississippi State Baseball 2025-26 Offseason Roster Tracker
The biggest commitment, so far, is left-handed pitcher Tomas Valincius following O’Connor to Mississippi State. As a freshman last season, Valincius compiled a 4.59 ERA while going 5-1 in 64.2 innings pitched and recorded 70 strikeouts and only 17 walks.
Two other former Cavaliers committed to Mississippi State on Friday. Outfielder James Nunnallee and catcher/infielder Chone James will be joining the Bulldogs.
James had had .373 batting average in 67 at-bats and Nunnallee had a .296 average in 142 at-bats with 26 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
Mississippi State also received a commitment from Tomas Valincius's brother, Vytas, who spent last season at Illinois and posted a .348 average in 204 at-bats and had 71 hits and 58 RBIs.
O’Connor was asked Thursday night in his first press conference with Mississippi State media about the possibility of former Virginia players following him to Starkville. Here’s what he said:
“That's always a tough thing. I'm aware that there's a lot of players from the University of Virginia in the transfer portal. I can't control that. In this day and age, you know, back in the day before the transfer portal, you would never see that. We are in a different time and a different era in college athletics. Those young men in that program and any other program, they each have to make their own individual decisions. Okay? And if they want to be at Mississippi State, who am I to tell them that they should not? Right? So, you know, we are recruiting the transfer portal, right? And we'll see what some of those young men decide to do, but that's their choice. Okay? And, you know, each of them independently have to make their own decision. I don't know right now, you know, if some of them will be at Mississippi State or not. I know there's some of them that have already visited other SEC programs. Okay? And so, we'll recruit no matter where they're coming from to construct this roster to the best of our ability.”
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien
OF Nolan Stevens
C Jackson Owen
RHP Kevin Mannell
LHP Robert Fortenberry
LHP Luke Dotson
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
RHP Stone Simmons
RHP Chase Hungate
INF Hunter Hines
INF Sawyer Reeves