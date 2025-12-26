Taking stock of Mississippi State's roster a week ahead of transfer portal opening

Enjoy this quiet week Mississippi State fans because by this time next week, things will be crazy.

In one week's time, the Bulldogs will be Charlotte, N.C. trying to win a game so coach Jeff Lebby has a ton of mayonnaise poured on his head. But the NCAA transfer portal will also be open.

January 2 marks the start of the lone NCAA transfer portal window for college football. It'll be the only opportunity for players to enter the portal without having to meet any additional requirements (i.e., coaching change).

That'll be an exciting time for Mississippi State because we already know what positions it'll be targeting: offensive line, defensive line, defensive backs and (this is more of a guess than a report) wide receivers.

We know most of those because Lebby, literally, said they would be areas of focus. That might've changed somewhat with the high school signees like safety Bralan Womack, but those are the areas to watch for Mississippi State in the transfer portal.

In actuality, the Bulldogs likely won't limit themselves to just a few positions and they could be very busy once the portal opens.

A few positions though aren't "of need" with announcements of key players returning. Running back Fluff Bothwell was the biggest name fans wanted to hear was coming back.

Bothwell, despite missing two games, led Mississippi State in rushing with 639 yards and six touchdowns in his first season in Starkville. He was good enough to make some worry another school would swoop in and steal him away. But Bothwell announced he was coming back, letting anyone worrying breath a sigh of relief.

Another big return announcement was quarterback Kamario Taylor. It would've been one of the biggest surprises of all time if Taylor entered the transfer portal, but anything can happen.

That gives Mississippi State two key offensive returnees. Defensively, the most notable name that's officially returning is linebacker Tyler Lockhart. Defensive lineman Will Whitson has announced he'll return to Starkville next season, but his medical hardship waiver hasn't been officially approved.

There are a few others we're waiting to hear about. There are mixed reports about Kelley Jones, but nothing official has been announced. Also, safety Isaac Smith is draft-eligible but he's not expected to go pro.

Three other big contributors in 2025 on the defensive side to watch for are linebackers Zakari Tillman, Jalen Smith and Derion Gullette.

Offensively, there are reports that wide receiver Anthony Evans III is close to a deal to return to Mississippi State next season. That'd be great for the offense considering Evans is only a half step slower than Brenen Thompson.

Speaking of Thompson, I've seen his name mentioned as one of the Bulldogs seeking an extra year of eligibility. I'm skeptical he'll be granted another year of eligibility (mostly because it's the NCAA), but his return would be the biggest thing for Mississippi State.

One final note, linebacker Fatt Forrest is no longer reportedly planning to enter the transfer portal next Friday. He's been removed from the list below, which now sits at 25.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Outgoing

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

