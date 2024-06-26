2024 Bulldog Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 11
The Bulldogs wrap up their home schedule against the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers are looking to build momentum off their impressive season last year.
However, there will be some changes in Columbia, and with playoff expectations, can they handle the pressure? Here's an early look at Missouri as we continue to preview Mississippi State's opponents for the upcoming season.
Offense
Last season was a breakout year for Missouri under its head coach, Eli Drinkwitz, and the offense was at center stage. However, the Tigers did lose a pivotal piece to their offense but did a good job acquiring talent in the transfer portal.
Cody Schrader was a great story in college football last year and was a massive piece of the Tiger offense. The former walk-on running back rushed for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns, but the star is no longer in Columbia.
However, the Tigers added a productive running back in the portal, Marcus Carroll (Georgia State), who had an impressive 2023 season, rushing for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns. Missouri does return its star quarterback, Brady Cook, and his top targets.
Cook had a breakout junior season as he threw for 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He had been the starter in 2022 but exploded onto the scene last year thanks to a lethal duo out wide.
Luther Burden III was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and received alot of hype. The hype was genuine as he burst onto the scene as a sophomore, posting 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
Part of the reason Burden broke through was another talented receiver, Theo Wease Jr. Wease, who was the perfect compliment to Burden, and it translated on the field as he racked up 49 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns.
The Tigers have dynamic players at the skilled positions, and they also did an excellent job improving their offensive line. The Tigers added Marcus Bryant (SMU) and Cayden Green (Oklahoma), who are both projected starters.
Defense
While the Tiger offense dominated the headlines in 2023, the Missou defense was also solid. However, Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker left after the season to head to LSU.
Corey Batoon spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at South Alabama before taking the same role in Columbia. Batoon has a solid group to work with, some solid returnees, and portal additions.
Football games are won in the trenches, and the Tigers return a productive veteran, Johnny Walker Jr. Walker, a veteran in the SEC, as last year was his fourth year in Columbia, and it was his best season.
The defensive end racked up 43 total tackles, five sacks, and forced three fumbles. In the SEC, having a disrupter up front is essential, but the Tigers also have a nice secondary.
Starting with Clemson transfer Tarrian Pride Jr., who transferred to Columbia after his sophomore season. The transfer cornerback racked up 14 tackles and four pass deflections last season and was one of the top cover corners for Clemson.
The Tigers return a nice pair of safeties in Dylan Carnell and Joseph Charleston. Carnell made 51 tackles, three sacks, forced two fumbles, and deflected seven passes last season.
Charleston also had a nice season with 60 tackles, a forced fumble, and four pass deflections.
Schedule
Missouri finished the season 11-3 last year. The Tigers expect to get into the new 12-team playoff this season and have the talent to do it.
However, a program that is not used to those expectations is under a lot of pressure. Missou has a favorable schedule and could make the playoffs, but the Tigers could crumble under those expectations.
Outlook
The Bulldogs have a favorable home schedule to go along with a brutal road schedule. Missouri is the stiffest test State will face in Davis Wade Stadium.
This game is not a must-win for first-year head coach Jeff Lebby, but it will ignite the fanbase if MSU can pull the upset. The Tigers will likely win, but there is a good chance MSU can spoil the Tigers' push toward the playoffs.
The Game
When is the game?
November 23rd, 2024
What time is the game?
Between 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT
What channel is the game televised on?
TBA
Where is the game played?
Starkville, Miss.
What is the series history?
The series is tied at two.