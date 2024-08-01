Cowbell Corner

2024 Mississippi State Position Preview: Special Teams

Many games are won and lost on fourth down. Who will be the special teams faces for Mississippi State this season?

Tanner Marlar

Sep 23, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs place kicker Kyle Ferrie (80) kicks a field goal against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
The Mississippi State special teams unit has underwent major changes over the last few seasons.

From Mike Leach offering to hold open tryouts to Kyle Ferrie winning the hearts of several Mississippi State football fans on Twitter/X, the fourth down squad has a lot to look forward to this season, pending a key addition or two.

1. Kyle Ferrie

Oct 28, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs place kicker Kyle Ferrie (80) against Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports / John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Searcy, Arkansas, native made an immediate impact last season on the Mississippi State special teams unit as a young, talented option to split the uprights for the Bulldogs. The lefty provided an offensive lift at times last year for a MSU team that, at many times, was very much in need of it. With his sophomore season ahead, Ferrie returns to keep racking up the points he already has to his name.

2. Nick Barr-Mira

Barr-Mira mostly handled kickoffs for Mississippi State last season, and according to special teams coordinator is in a battle with Zach Haynes, who will be touched on in a moment, for the primary punter spot. Barr-Mira had a career high eight kickoffs in MSU's game against Western Michigan last season, with all eight resulting in touchbacks.

3. Zach Haynes

Haynes transferred in from New Mexico State after a tumultuous offseason for the Aggies and landed squarely in Starkville before this season. He and Barr-Mira are head-to-head at the moment for the primary punter spot, as mentioned earlier. Haynes placed 20 punts inside the 20 yard line last season for the Aggies.

4. Ethan Pulliam

Many tuned in Bulldog fans will remember the recruiting of Ethan Pulliam and hearing that his talent not only shows through on the diamond. Pulliam was one of if not the best punter in the state of Missisisppi during his prep days at Starkville High School, and is listed on the official roster for the season. With Pulliam's athleticism bringing in the snap, Mississippi State could be quite dangerous on fourth down.

5. JJ Harrell - Returner(?)

It's no secret that Mississippi State has a very real piece of production to replace in the return game with Tulu Griffin departing this past offseason. There's quite a deep list of speedy wide receivers to choose from, and almost all of them have return experience to one length or another. JJ Harrell, though, made quite the impact for his high school squad in the return game, and will no doubt be trying to throw his name in the hat. However, as no clear returner has been announced, Harrell is only an estimation.

