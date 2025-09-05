What will the weather be like when Mississippi State hosts No. 12 Arizona State?
Pulling off a major upset is no easy task and the underdog needs as much help as it can get.
Whether that help comes from a stadium full of fans ringing cowbells or Mother Nature even the playing field, underdogs need help. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be underdogs.
As for Mississippi State’s quest to upset No. 12 Arizona State, it won’t be getting any help from Mother Nature.
AccuWeather’s forecast for kickoff in Starkville tomorrow has temperatures in the upper 70s with a slight wind, little-to-no chance of precipitation and, of course, it’s expected to be very humid.
However, there is a 30 percent chance of storms before 2 p.m., according to both AccuWeather and the National Weather Service. But no storms are expected to be in the area during Saturday night’s game.
Winds are expected to be minimal, about 5-7 miles per hour traveling north. Wind gusts won’t change that much, either.
Davis Wade Stadium doesn’t sit in a perfect, north-south alignment. Its north end zone is a couple of degrees off towards the east. But the winds being so minimal, the stadium could be lined up east-west and it wouldn’t make much of a difference.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a football game in the Magnolia state if it weren’t going to be very humid. In addition to the chance of storms Saturday before 2 p.m., there is also a chance of showers moving through Starkville on Friday night. That won’t help make things less humid.
Last week in Hattiesburg was another humid day, but it didn’t seem to affect anyone considering Kyle Ferrie set a new school record with a 55-yard field goal on his first attempt of the season.
In fact, upon doing some research, the humidity might’ve helped Ferrie. Humid air is less dense than dry air. It’s not a huge difference, but when the humidity rises, the air does get thinner.
Arizona State may be accustomed to extreme heat since its located in a desert-like area. In fact, it’s been six years since the Sun Devils even traveled east of the Mississippi River, where the dry heats morphs into a wet heat that forces sweat to pore out within seconds of stepping outside.
Based on the weather forecasts, that may be the only help Mother Nature gives to the Bulldogs.