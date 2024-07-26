2024 Mississippi State Position Preview: Wide Receivers
As one of the most highly trafficked position groups in Jeff Lebby's first year as Mississippi State Football's head coach, the Bulldog wide receiver room is packed to the gills.
Complete with a mix of veteran transfers and highly rated high school recruits, this position group is one that will be under the microscope all season long as Mississippi State fans adapt to Lebby's style of play.
This projected depth chart should provide a glimpse into what (and who) fans can expect to see hauling in passes on Saturdays this fall.
1. Kelly Akharaiyi
Akharaiyi is poised to be WR1 this season for Mississippi State as a quintessential speed threat that plays with enough physicality to play on the outside or in the slot, and has the speed to compete in the SEC. The former UTEP wideout comes to Starkville fresh off the first 1,000 yard season of his college career.
2. Kevin Coleman
Another transfer that followed Lebby to Starkville, Coleman originally made headlines when he, as a four-star recruit, committed to Deion Sanders and Jackson State during Sanders' tenure as head coach of the Tigers. Coleman was the SWAC freshman of the year in 2022, and looks to return to the Magnolia state to make a big impact for the Bulldogs in his junior campaign.
3. Jaden Walley
Mississippi State football fans have watched Jaden Walley grow up before their very eyes, and as the homegrown Mississippi product enters his super-senior season, Bulldog fans have a lot to hope for. Walley has yet to be able to follow up his near-1000-yard freshman season, but with a new head coach at the helm and plenty of youth in the room, Walley can use his experience to his advantage if he can manage to stay healthy.
4. Trent Hudson
Hudson churned out over 550 receiving yards last season en route to a 10 win season for New Mexico State and hauled in a grand total of 10 touchdowns on the year. at 6-foot-3, Hudson makes for an excellent red zone target with his length and athleticism. 2024 will serve as Hudson's first year at the P4 level after excelling in C-USA last season and the junior college ranks in his freshman campaign.
5. Creed Whittemore
Whittemore enters 2024 with what many believe to be a bit of a chip on his shoulder after providing big production in limited action during his freshman campaign. With Tulu Griffin out of the lineup this season, Whittemore is primed to be a more permanent option in the slot under Lebby's guidance. The former quarterback showcased his athleticism in last year's season opener against Southeastern Louisiana with two touchdowns on the afternoon.
6. Braylon Burnside
Starkville High's own Braylon Burnside is one of the headliners of arguably the most talented wide receiver recruiting classes in Mississippi State history. The composite four star recruit comes to Mississippi State fresh off carrying his team to the 7A state championship game in 2023.
7. JJ Harrell
Another headliner from the crop of freshman wideouts, JJ Harrell looks to gain big attention early on in his career in Maroon and White. The former North Panola standout enrolled as early as possible and has now been with the team since the spring window opened.
8. Mario Craver
Yet another freshman phenom that was a late cycle addition to Mississippi State's arsenal, Craver's speed has been raved about all throughout the Spring. Craver led his high school to a 6A Alabama state championship in 2023.
9. Antonio Harmon
Harmon's sheer size got him moved into a tight end spot during former Mississippi State head coach Zac Arnett's tenure, but moved back to wide receiver this past Spring. A quintessential red zone threat, Harmon's physical build is enough to win the eye test, he just has to match that size with production this season.
10. Sanfrisco Magee
McComb's own Francisco Magee chose the Bulldogs over several other P4 offers, such as Ole Miss and Louisville. A former three sport athlete, Magee rattled off over 1,200 receiving yards during his final prep season before committing to Mississippi State .
With a plethora of young talent at his disposal, Lebby has the numbers to make a quality SEC receiver room. However, youth and inexperience do not often cope well in the SEC when implemented too swiftly.
Lebby and company will have to make sure his stable of young studs are prepared come the team's season opener against Eastern Kentucky on August 31.