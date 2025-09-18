Mississippi State, Cowboys LB D.D. Lewis dies; famed for Texas Stadium quote
PLANO, Texas — Dwight Douglas “D.D.” Lewis, longtime linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys from Mississippi State and a foundational piece of the team’s Doomsday Defense, died Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at age 79.
His family confirmed he passed away at Plano Medical City.
Lewis’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from teammates, fans, and media across Texas and the broader NFL community.
He is survived by two daughters, Melna and Victoria, a grandson, Jackson, a stepson, Brook, and his wife Diane.
From Mississippi State and early days in Dallas
Born in Knoxville, Tenn., Lewis played in college at Mississippi State, earning recognition as an All-American in 1967 and being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year that same year.
Drafted in the sixth round by the Cowboys in 1968 (159th overall), he briefly left to fulfill a military commitment after his rookie season, before rejoining the team in 1970.
In those early years he was largely a backup, most notably behind Hall of Famer Chuck Howley, until injuries and retirements opened up playing time.
Doomsday Defense, playoffs, and career highlights
Once established as a starter in 1973, Lewis became a fixture at weakside linebacker under coach Tom Landry. His consistency helped anchor Dallas’ defense for many years.
He set the franchise record for playoff games played (27) by a non-kicker, appearing in five Super Bowls, including two wins (Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XII).
One of his most memorable performances came in the 1975 NFC Championship Game, where he intercepted two passes in a 37–7 win over the Los Angeles Rams to send Dallas to the Super Bowl.
Though he was never selected to a Pro Bowl or named All-Pro during his NFL career, Lewis earned respect and honors on other fronts.
In 1981 he was chosen as the Cowboys’ Man of the Year. In 1984, the franchise included him on its Silver Anniversary Team. He was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.
The quote that became Cowboys legend
Lewis is particularly remembered for one phrase that captures both his wit and the identity of the Cowboys.
“Texas Stadium has a hole in its roof so God can watch his favorite team play,” he said at the Super Bowl one year. It was something kicked around in the locker room, but Lewis got credit for it,
That quote has lived beyond his playing days. When the Cowboys’ current home, AT&T Stadium, was being designed, its architects cited the symbolic “hole in the roof” from Texas Stadium as one of the “most recognizable brand elements” to honor.
Remembering the man
Beyond the statistics and the public persona, Lewis was praised by former teammates for his consistency, leadership, and character.
Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson recalled how Lewis “kept Thomas Henderson from the weakside … tough guy … I wanted his job Day 1, but I never could get it because he played … so well.”
Cliff Harris, a Hall of Famer and teammate, said, “D.D. was such a steady force for the Dallas Cowboys. We knew we could count on D.D. … whatever his responsibilities … he was going to perform.”
His daughter, Melna Bourland, painted a personal portrait.
“He was an awesome dad … a big jokester, he loved to do pranks on me and my sister and he loved to laugh … just the best dad anybody could ever have.”
Legacy and impact
Lewis’s career is notable not only for its length — 13 seasons with the Cowboys — but for the durability and resilience he brought to the field. He played 186 games, starting in 135 of them.
In ranking Cowboys’ sixth-round picks, many analysts note Lewis as among the best ever selected in that late round, especially given how central he became to Dallas’s identity.
His presence helped define the Cowboys defense during one of its most successful eras. His name is tied in memory not just to ring-counting achievements, but to the times when steady play, leadership, and team culture made a difference.
Lewis never played for headlines. He just wanted to play football.
Key takeaways
• Durable and dependable – Lewis set the franchise record for playoff appearances (27) by a non-kicker, showing his consistent value over many seasons.
• Underrated yet honored – Without Pro Bowl or All-Pro selections, he nonetheless earned team and institutional honors, including College Football Hall of Fame induction and inclusion on the Cowboys’ Silver Anniversary Team.
• More than football – His legacy includes not just on-field contributions, but off-field character. He was a beloved father, respected teammate, and voice of Cowboys lore with his famous Texas Stadium quote.