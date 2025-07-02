2025 Mississippi State football opponent preview, Game 1: Southern Miss
Southern Miss new coach Charles Huff has a tough challenge awaiting him in his first game leading the Golden Eagles.
Luckily for them, Huff has some experience leading smaller schools to big wins.
Huff was the coach at Marshall the last four seasons that featured a win over then-No. 8 Notre Dame in 2022 and Virginia Tech in 2023. He led the Herd to a bowl game win in 2022, too, and won 10 games last season.
However, he inherited a roster in need of a major overhaul and that’s what happened. Southern Miss brought in 54 transfers during the offseason.
That also presents a unique challenge for Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby and his staff. Both the offense and defense have to plan against a team that is playing its first game together for a first-year head coach.
That’s a recipe for an upset to happen. Here’s a look at the Bulldogs’ first opponent of the season:
Schedule
Southern Miss has an ideal start for a first-year coach. The Golden Eagles will play the first three games of the Charles Huff era and should win at least one, if not two. Just, probably not the season-opener against Mississippi State. The rest of schedule isn’t very surprising. They’ll have back-to-back away games against Georgia Southern and Louisiana in October, but beyond that its an alternating schedule of home and away games.
Outlook
After getting blown out at home by Toledo last season, no game for Mississippi State should be taken for granted. But Southern Miss isn’t the Toledo team from 2024. The Rockets were an experienced team coming off a bowl game the prior season. Southern Miss won one game last season. But then again, this is a matchup of instate rivals.
The Game
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Location: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Miss.
The Team
Head Coach: Charles Huff (1st season)
Offensive Coordinator: Blake Anderson (1st season)
Defensive Coordinator: Jason Semore (1st season)
2024 Record: 1-11 overall, 0-8 Conference USA
2024 Rankings: 108th in FPI
The School
Location: Hattiesburg, Miss.
Founded: 1910
Enrollment: 14,606
Nickname: Golden Eagles
School Colors: Black and gold
Mascot: Seymour d’Campus
The Program
Series History: 16-14, Mississippi State
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 41, Southern Miss 20 (2023)
Last Conference Title: 2011, Conference USA
Last Bowl Game Win: Lending Tree Bowl, 38-24 vs. Rice (2022)
The Schedule
August 31: vs. Mississippi State
September 6: vs. Jackson State
September 13: vs. Appalachian State
September 20: at Louisiana Tech
September 27: vs. Jacksonville State
October 9: at Georgia Southern*
October 18: at Louisiana*
October 25: vs. Louisiana-Monroe*
November 8: at Arkansas State*
November 15: vs. Texas State*
November 22: at South Alabama*
November 29: vs. Troy*
*Denotes a conference game