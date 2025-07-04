2025 Mississippi State football opponent preview, Game 3: Alcorn State
It has been more than a decade since Mississippi State faced Alcorn State on the gridiron, but that’ll end in 2025.
Mississippi State will face the second Mississippi-based team of the season when the Braves make the trek to Starkville in September. The Bulldogs and Braves have only played twice in their programs’ history.
Alcorn State finished in second place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) behind Southern University in head coach Cedric Thomas’s first season leading the Braves.
Here’s a look at the Bulldogs’ third opponent of the season:
Offense
The Braves return their leading rusher from last season, Jacorian Sewell, who earned second-team All-SWAC honors last season. However, pretty much every other starter has been replaced. The entire starting offensive line will be new and Alcorn has added Jaylon Tolbert, from Howard, and Ande Washington, from Charlotte, to battle for the starting quarterback spot.
Defense
Similar to the offensive side of the ball, Alcorn State will be replacing most of its defensive starters from a team that gave up 28 points per game and nearly 350 yards per game. The Braves five of their top six leading tacklers and their top two interception leaders. Gideon Spottsville is the biggest name returning who had 32 tackles, three TFLs and a half sack.
Schedule
This will be the best team the Braves face in 2025 and will be their third-straight road game to start the season. Alcorn State will travel to Northwestern State and Alabama A&M in the weeks before traveling to Starkville. The Braves won’t play at home until an October 4 game against Prairie View A&M.
Outlook
Mississippi State will be the favorite in this game against Alcorn State. But you have to imagine the Braves’ coaching staff will remind their players about what Toledo did to the Bulldogs last season. However, this should be a game that Mississippi State wins. Should the Bulldogs lose, though, the sky in Starkville might start falling.
The Game
Date: Saturday, September 13
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
The Team
Head Coach: Cedric Thomas (6-6, 2nd season)
Offensive Coordinator: Jermaine Gales (2nd season)
Defensive Coordinator: Deion Roberson (2nd season)
2024 Record: 6-6 overall, 5-3 SWAC
The School
Location: Lorman, Miss.
Founded: 1871
Enrollment: 8,549
Nickname: Braves
School Colors: Purple and gold
Mascot: BraveHawk
The Program
Series History: 2-0, Mississippi State
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 51, Alcorn State 7 (2013)
Last Conference Title: 2019, SWAC
Last Bowl Game Win: n/a
The Schedule
August 28: at Northwestern State
September 6: at Alabama A&M
September 13: at Mississippi State
September 27: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 36th Southern Heritage Classic, Memphis, Tenn.
September 26: vs. Prairie View A&M*
October 11: vs. Lincoln
October 18: at Florida A&M*
October 25: vs. Mississippi Valley State*
November 1: at Texas Southern*
November 8: vs. Southern*
November 15: vs. Grambling*
November 22: at Jackson State*
*Denotes a conference game